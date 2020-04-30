Penticton, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - Mr. Rodney Gelineau issues this press release pursuant to Part 3 - Early Warning Requirements of National Instrument 62-103 with respect to EastWest Bioscience Inc. ("EastWest").

Mr. Rodney Gelineau, the President and CEO of EastWest has directly acquired 100,000 common shares by a series of purchases through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at $.015 per share on April 24, 2020 (the "Shares").

Prior to giving effect to the foregoing acquisition of securities, Gelineau owned or controlled 14,974,210 Common Shares and 835,000 warrants and options of the Corporation. After giving effect to the acquisition of the Shares, Gelineau owns or controls 15,074,210 Shares (or approximately 17.82% of the issued and outstanding Shares of EastWest (non-diluted)) and 835,000 options and warrants.

In the future, Gelineau may acquire additional securities of the Corporation, dispose of some or all of the securities he now owns or controls, or may continue to hold his current position.

The Common Shares of EastWest are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "EAST".

For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by EastWest with securities regulatory authorities in Canada in connection with this press release, please contact Rodney Gelineau, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, at rodney@eastwestscience.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55171