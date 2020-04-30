

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 35 points or 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,820-point plateau and it may pick up steam on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for a treatment for the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in the green.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index gained 12.42 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 2,822.44 after trading between 2,800.74 and 2,831.76. The Shenzhen Composite eased 1.82 points or 0.10 percent to end at 1,730.74.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.78 percent, while Bank of China added 0.87 percent, China Construction Bank accelerated 2.39 percent, China Merchants Bank soared 3.43 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 1.70 percent, Ping An Insurance jumped 2.24 percent, PetroChina gained 0.46 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.23 percent, China Shenhua Energy increased 1.82 percent, Gemdale advanced 1.88 percent, Poly Developments surged 2.23 percent and China Vanke soared 1.78 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and continued to see significant upside throughout the session after ending the previous day in the red.



The Dow surged 532.31 points or 2.21 percent to 24,633.86, while the NASDAQ soared 306.98 points or 3.57 percent to 8,914.98 and the S&P 500 jumped 76.12 points or 2.66 percent to end at 2,939.51.



The rally on Wall Street comes as upbeat news about Gilead Sciences' potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir overshadowed a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter.



The Commerce Department said U.S. real gross domestic product decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter following the 2.1 percent jump in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Markets maintained their positive bias after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its interest rate target between 0 and 0.25 percent. The Fed said it would continue with its aggressive policy stance until it feels that the economy is back on its feet.



The positive sentiment extended to the oil markets as crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in the previous two days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.72 or 22 percent at $15.06 a barrel, after rising to a high of $16.78 at one point.



Closer to home, China will see April results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing indexes later this morning. In March, the manufacturing index was at 52.0 and the non-manufacturing index was at 52.3.



