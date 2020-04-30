Technavio has been monitoring the personalized gifts market and it is poised to grow by USD 15.92 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc., Cimpress NV, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., Snapfish LLC, and UncommonGoods LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for 3D printed personalized gifts will offer immense growth opportunities, seasonal nature of the market will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising demand for 3D printed personalized gifts has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, seasonal nature of the market might hamper market growth.
Personalized Gifts Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Personalized Gifts Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Personalized Photo-gifts
- Non-personalized Photo Gifts
- Personalized non-photo gifts
- Wearables And Accessories
- Decoration
- Kitchenware And Tableware
- Stationery And Greeting Cards
- Sports Equipment And Toys
- Food And Beverages
- Other Personalized Non-photo Gifts
- Personalized photo gifts
- Wall Décor
- Photo Cards
- Photo Calendars
- Photo Gifts
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Personalized Gifts Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our personalized gifts market report covers the following areas:
- Personalized Gifts Market Size
- Personalized Gifts Market Trends
- Personalized Gifts Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising popularity of eco-friendly personalized gifts as one of the prime reasons driving the personalized gifts market growth during the next few years.
Personalized Gifts Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Personalized Gifts Market, including some of the vendors such as American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc., Cimpress NV, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., Snapfish LLC, and UncommonGoods LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Personalized Gifts Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Personalized Gifts Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist personalized gifts market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the personalized gifts market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the personalized gifts market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personalized gifts market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Personalized non-photo gifts Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personalized photo gifts Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PERSONALIZED NON-PHOTO
GIFTS
- Wearables and accessories Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Decoration Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Kitchenware and tableware Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Stationery and greeting cards Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sports equipment and toys Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other personalized non-photo gifts Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PERSONALIZED PHOTO GIFTS
- Wall décor Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Photo cards Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Photo calendars Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Photo gifts Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 11: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Expansion by vendors offering personalized gifts
- Innovations in personalization of gifts
- Rising popularity of eco-friendly personalized gifts
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Greetings Corp.
- Bed Bath Beyond Inc.
- Card Factory Plc
- Cimpress NV
- Enesco LLC
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- Personal Creations
- Shutterfly Inc.
- Snapfish LLC
- UncommonGoods LLC
PART 17: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 18: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
