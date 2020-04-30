AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Apr-2020 / 06:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 29/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 554.5523 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5864 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 61275 EQS News ID: 1033435 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2020 00:17 ET (04:17 GMT)