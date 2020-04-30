Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

Highlights Q1 2020:

Revenue was USD 126.9 million, within the guidance of USD 125-132 million, down 3% year-on-year and up 12% quarter-on-quarter

Bookings were USD 148.2 million, up 27% year-on-year and 16% quarter-on-quarter

EBITDA was USD 17.3 million, up 166% year-on-year and up 19.9 million quarter-on-quarter EBITDA margin of 13.7% was above the 6-10% guidance

EBIT was USD -1.5 million, up USD 8.8 million year-on-year and up USD 20.4 million quarter-on-quarter

Net loss was USD -6.7 million, up USD 3.6 million year-on-year and up USD 15.7 million quarter-on-quarter

Outlook:

Q2 2020 revenue is expected in the range of USD 118-128 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 5-9%.

The guidance for Q2 2020 is based on an average exchange rate of 1.10 USD/Euro.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 y-o-y

growth Automotive 79.3 76.6 59.7 64.1 62.5 60.5 56.7 68.3 7% Industrial 25.0 23.8 24.3 24.1 23.3 24.4 20.1 22.1 -8% Medical 5.6 6.3 7.3 6.8 6.3 8.8 6.3 6.5 -4% Subtotal core business 109.8 106.7 91.3 95.0 92.1 93.7 83.2 96.9 2% 70.6% 70.5% 66.4% 72.5% 70.0% 71.8% 73.3% 76.4% CCC1 45.3 44.4 45.9 35.8 39.1 36.7 30.1 29.7 -17% Others 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.3 18% Total revenues 155.5 151.4 137.4 131.0 131.6 130.5 113.4 126.9 -3%

1 Consumer, Communications Computer



in millions of USD Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 y-o-y

growth CMOS 140.6 138.7 122.0 118.2 114.4 114.4 98.1 112.8 -5% MEMS 12.7 9.5 10.4 8.1 10.7 9.5 9.9 9.6 18% Silicon carbide 2.2 3.3 5.0 4.7 6.4 6.5 5.5 4.5 -4% Total revenues 155.5 151.4 137.4 131.0 131.6 130.5 113.4 126.9 -3%

Business development

X-FAB's first quarter revenues came in at USD 126.9 million, within the guidance range of USD 125-132 million. Compared to the same quarter last year, revenues declined 3%, quarter-on-quarter they increased by 12%.

X-FAB's core business, namely automotive, industrial and medical, recorded quarterly revenues of USD 96.9 million, up 2% year-on-year and 17% quarter-on-quarter.

The automotive revenues of the first quarter recorded a growth of 7% year-on-year and increased by 20% compared to the previous quarter. While automotive production revenues had started to recover going up by 7% year-on-year, prototyping revenues declined 4% compared to the same quarter last year.

First quarter revenues in the industrial market were down 8% year-on-year. Compared to the previous quarter, they grew by 10%. The industrial business of the first quarter was particularly strong in regards to prototyping activities, which increased by 26% year-on-year. Industrial production revenues recorded a decline of 19%, which relates to continued inventory corrections at a major industrial customer.

In the first quarter, X-FAB's medical revenues declined 4% year-on-year while they increased by 3% compared to the previous quarter. Medical prototyping revenues recorded a year-on-year growth of 12%. Production revenues were down 10%, mainly due to the transition to a next generation product at a major medical customer. This is a temporary effect and medical production revenues are expected to recover in the second quarter.

Consumer, Communications Computer (CCC) sales were down 17% year-on-year during the first quarter and flat compared to the previous quarter. CCC prototyping revenues recorded a fall of 35% compared to the same quarter last year and production revenues declined 15% year-on-year.

The decline of CCC revenues is in line with the typical first quarter cyclicality in the mobile communications business, namely the RF-SOI applications, and as a result of the planned decrease of the legacy business manufactured at X-FAB France. In the first quarter, the share of the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies increased year-on-year as well as quarter-on-quarter and amounted to 18%.

In the first quarter, X-FAB's prototyping revenues came in at USD 14.0 million, up 3% year-on-year, while recording a 19% decline compared to the previous quarter. This decline is due to typical seasonal effects combined with a relatively high comparative base in the fourth quarter last year.

Throughout the first quarter, bookings have trended upwards coming in at a total of USD 148.2 million. This is an increase of 27% year-on-year and 16% compared to the previous quarter.

Operations update

Despite challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, all manufacturing sites remained fully operational and were not affected by any disruptions during the first quarter. With a variety of safety measures implemented at all locations, X-FAB is committed to ensuring the health and well-being of its employees during the pandemic, ultimately contributing positively to the continuity of production. This includes measures to secure the supply of raw materials as well as transport capacities for the delivery of products.

The activities offering in-house silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxy are on track for production. The line has successfully produced the first wafers, and it is planned to gradually ramp the SiC epitaxy production volumes up.Epitaxy refers to the process of depositing a thin epitaxial layer on a SiC raw wafer, which is a significant value-add step in the overall process of manufacturing silicon carbide semiconductors.

Seven of X-FAB's existing SiC customers are now in volume production after one additional customer completed prototyping and moved to production. The pipeline for new customers and projects remains strong and X-FAB expects to further expand its SiC customer base going forward. In the first quarter, silicon carbide revenues came in at USD 4.5 million, down 4% year-on-year and 19% quarter-on-quarter. Due to ongoing inventory corrections at a major customer, SiC production revenues declined 49% compared to the same quarter last year, while prototyping revenues recorded a growth of 102% year-on-year.

First quarter capital expenditures were USD 9.6 million, down 60% compared to the same quarter last year. Apart from maintenance activities, capex was allocated for the expansion of capacities and/or capabilities, mainly at the sites in Malaysia, France, and Dresden, Germany.

Profitability and FX volatility

In light of the strong bookings in the first quarter, unfinished and finished goods inventory increased by USD 5.3 million, which contributed positively to profitability. This is the main reason for outperforming first quarter EBITDA guidance. Without the inventory increase, the EBITDA margin would have come in at the higher end of the guided 6-10%.

First quarter net financial result was USD -4.9 million, significantly down year-on-year as well as quarter-on-quarter. This is largely due to the non-cash devaluation of the Malaysian ringgit which had a negative impact of USD 4.8 million.

X-FAB continued its efforts to increase its share of Euro-denominated sales in order to limit the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on profitability and to ensure a better natural hedging of the business. In the first quarter, the share of Euro-denominated sales amounted to 28%, on track to reach the 30% target by year-end.

The actual US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 1.10 leading to an EBITDA margin of 13.7%. At a constant exchange rate of 1.14, as experienced in the first quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin would have been 13.2%.

While first quarter order entries held up well, and despite the low visibility going forward, X-FAB anticipates a drop in demand due to the expected impact which the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the global economy. X-FAB is therefore preparing comprehensive cost-saving initiatives to manage potential disruptions on the demand side. This includes a variety of measures to lower costs related to staff, travel, electricity, and raw materials. Capital expenditures are also being reviewed and can be limited to a minimum. As it becomes necessary, X-FAB will make use of the different schemes offered by governments around the world to support companies impacted by the crisis. One key element is short-time work, which would be an option for X-FAB's European sites.

Management comments outlook

"First of all, I would like to thank all X-FAB employees for their strong commitment, the extra efforts and the flexibility to keep all factories operational in this difficult period of lockdowns," said Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group. Commenting on the development of X-FAB's business, he added: "After strong order entries in the first quarter, the second quarter was also off to a good start, while we only recently began to see a marked softening in bookings. Overall, we are once again facing a situation characterized by a very low visibility going forward and a high level of uncertainty. This is why we are currently putting a special focus on cost-saving initiatives, which puts us in a position to react quickly if demand drops. On the other hand, X-FAB enables many applications that are essential in these times. One example is our medical business where lab-on-a-chip applications provide for fast and reliable testing. This solution will certainly gain importance in the post-COVID-19 era. The growing demand for reliable virtual communication channels is also accelerating the adoption of 5G, which X-FAB supports with its RF-SOI technology offering. We are the sole supplier for more than 90% of the products that we manufacture, and we are strongly committed to ensure reliable supply to all our customers during this difficult period, taking all necessary measures to weather this storm. I am confident that X-FAB is well positioned to do so."

X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call

X-FAB's first quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 6.30 p.m. CET. The conference call will be in English. Please register in advance of the conference using the following link: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/3675506 http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/1294907

Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and a unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

The conference call will be available for replay from April 30, 2020, 11.30 p.m. CET until May 7, 2020, 11.30 p.m. CET. The replay number will be +44 (0) 3333009785, conference ID 3675506.

The second quarter 2020 results will be communicated on July 30, 2020.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 3,800 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2019 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2019 audited Revenue 126,894 131,005 113,390 506,417 Revenues in USD in 72 76 73 75 Revenues in EUR in 28 23 26 25 Cost of sales -112,419 -126,477 -117,702 -479,128 Gross Profit 14,475 4,528 -4,312 27,290 Gross Profit margin in % 11.4 3.5 -3.8 5.4 Research and development expenses -5,900 -5,407 -6,615 -28,298 Selling expenses -2,012 -1,992 -2,064 -8,080 General and administrative expenses -7,656 -7,785 -7,917 -30,728 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 40 174 168 -129 Other income and other expenses -433 220 -1,145 -3,920 Operating profit -1,487 -10,262 -21,886 -43,865 Finance income 3,499 3,556 2,943 13,049 Finance costs -8,435 -2,622 -2,665 -14,102 Net financial result -4,936 934 278 -1,053 Profit before tax -6,423 -9,329 -21,607 -44,918 Income tax -302 -1,036 -842 -4,165 Profit for the period -6,724 -10,365 -22,449 -49,083 Operating profit (EBIT) -1,487 -10,262 -21,886 -43,865 Depreciation 18,831 16,784 19,330 72,286 EBITDA 17,344 6,522 -2,555 28,421 EBITDA margin in % 13.7 5.0 -2.3 5.6 Earnings per share at the end of period -0.05 -0.08 -0.17 -0.38 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.10275 1.13635 1.10710 1.11976

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2019 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2019 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 359,864 368,974 368,754 Investment properties 8,983 9,266 9,128 Intangible assets 5,558 8,496 8,363 Non-current investments 0 524 736 Other non-current assets 10,943 23,594 27,568 Deferred tax assets 33,881 34,310 33,922 Total non-current assets 419,229 445,164 448,471 Current assets Inventories 160,282 151,280 154,649 Trade and other receivables 63,600 58,054 55,636 Other assets 36,321 29,179 34,429 Cash and cash equivalents 166,587 207,276 173,211 Total current assets 426,791 445,789 417,925 TOTAL ASSETS 846,019 890,953 866,397 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings -140,565 -95,159 -133,835 Cumulative translation adjustment -685 -473 -445 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 639,434 685,052 646,403 Non-controlling interests 371 364 377 Total equity 639,805 685,417 646,781 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 80,658 88,078 92,389 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 7,404 7,441 7,407 Total non-current liabilities 88,062 95,519 99,795 Current liabilities Trade payables 32,881 31,259 38,327 Current loans and borrowings 30,537 27,785 26,658 Other current liabilities and provisions 54,735 50,974 54,835 Total current liabilities 118,152 110,017 119,821 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 846,019 890,953 866,397

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2019 unaudited Full year ended

31 Dec 2019 audited Income before taxes -6,423 -9,329 -21,607 -44,918 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 26,222 13,833 21,283 74,076 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 18,831 16,784 19,330 72,286 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -901 -745 -1,551 -3,750 Interest income and expenses (net) 518 419 358 1,582 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -281 0 2,195 2,202 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net) -420 -143 5 -355 Other non-cash transactions (net) 8,474 -2,482 944 2,111 Changes in working capital: -5,655 -7,943 9,306 -12,093 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables -8,930 13,406 8,191 16,169 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses 12,170 -6,082 -3,402 -16,342 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -5,635 -4,129 -1,623 -7,498 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -3,549 -7,476 8,350 -33 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 290 -3,662 -2,211 -4,389 Income taxes (paid)/received -628 -92 -1,394 -2,061 Cash Flow from operating activities 13,516 -3,532 7,587 15,004 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets -9,601 -23,815 -15,602 -78,958 Payments for investments 0 -175 0 -350 Proceeds from sale of financial assets 1,156 0 0 0 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0 0 0 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties -96 -101 -8 -231 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 62 94 40 217 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 278 0 415 454 Interest received 494 663 689 2,648 Cash Flow used in investing activities -7,708 -23,334 -14,466 -76,220

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2019 unaudited Full year ended

31 Dec 2019 audited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 0 0 0 24,706 Repayment of loans and borrowings -6,391 -7,500 -12,754 -34,667 Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements 0 0 7 1,187 Payments of lease installments -1,358 -618 -1,399 -5,485 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 696 0 3,309 9,609 Interest paid -182 -409 -358 -1,551 Gross proceeds from capital increase 0 0 0 0 Direct cost related to capital increase 0 0 0 0 Payment of preference dividend 0 0 -1,000 -1,000 Distribution to non-controlling interests -12 -11 0 -11 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities -7,246 -8,539 -12,195 -7,213 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash -5,186 -88 3,036 -1,129 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -1,438 -35,405 -19,075 -68,428 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 173,211 242,768 189,250 242,768 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 166,587 207,276 173,211 173,211

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005684/en/

Contacts:

X-FAB Press Contact

Uta Steinbrecher

Investor Relations

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

+49-361-427-6489

uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com