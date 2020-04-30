Leonteq gewinnt Basler Kantonalbank als neue White-Labelling PartnerinEQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Vereinbarung Leonteq gewinnt Basler Kantonalbank als neue White-Labelling Partnerin30.04.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ GEWINNT BASLER KANTONALBANK ALS NEUE WHITE-LABELLING PARTNERINZürich, 30. April 2020Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass sie mit der Basler Kantonalbank eine umfangreiche Zusammenarbeit im Bereich von strukturierten Anlageprodukten vereinbart hat.Leonteq und die Basler Kantonalbank haben Ende April eine Kooperation im Bereich der strukturierten Anlageprodukte vereinbart. Im Rahmen der Zusammenarbeit wird die Basler Kantonalbank als Emittentin von strukturierten Anlageprodukten auftreten, während Leonteq Dienstleistungen entlang der Wert-schöpfungskette übernehmen wird.Lukas Ruflin, Chief Executive Officer von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns, dass wir die Basler Kantonalbank als neue Partnerin gewinnen konnten und unseren Kunden strukturierte Anlageprodukte von einer der am besten bewerteten Emittentinnen der Schweiz anbieten können.»Die von der Basler Kantonalbank emittierten strukturierten Anlageprodukte werden von der Basler Kantonalbank und von Leonteq an ihre jeweiligen Kunden in der Schweiz vertrieben. Ein erstes Produkt wird bereits ab dem kommenden Montag zur Zeichnung aufliegen. Bis Ende 2020 soll das Angebot von Produkten der Basler Kantonalbank auf Leonteqs Multi-Issuer Plattform schrittweise ausgebaut werden.Luca Pertoldi, Stv. CEO und Leiter Bereich Vertrieb kommerzielle Kunden von der Basler Kantonalbank: «Ein Eckpfeiler unserer Strategie 2018 bis 2021 ist die digitale Transformation unseres Geschäftsmodells. Mit ihren hochmodernen Tools und innovativen Lösungen wird Leonteq uns helfen, unsere ehrgeizigen Ziele zu erreichen sowie unsere Kapazitäten für strukturierte Produkte auszubauen.»Die Basler Kantonalbank ist eine der grössten Schweizer Kantonalbanken und verfügte über eine Bilanzsumme von 27,3 Milliarden Franken und eine Gesamtkapitalquote von 20.0% per Ende 2019. Sie verfügt über ein Emittenten-Rating von AA+ von Standard & Poor's und eine Staatsgarantie des Kantons Basel-Stadt.KONTAKT Media Relations +41 58 800 1844 media@leonteq.comInvestor Relations +41 58 800 1855 investorrelations@leonteq.comLEONTEQ Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 10 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.comDISCLAIMER This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. 