

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) Thursday reported 11.2 percent in decline in sales and 14.1 percent decrease in recurring EBIT for the first quarter.



The Group's net sales for the quarter slid by 11.2 percent to 5.29 billion Swiss francs from last year's 5.96 billion francs. On LFL basis, sales were down 3.3 percent.



Recurring EBIT for the period was down by 14.1 percent to 262 million francs from 305 million francs, while it was down by 2.6 percent on LFL basis.



The Group also reported operating profit of 244 million francs for the quarter, lower than the year-ago's 288 million francs.



Looking ahead, LafargeHolcim said it is well-positioned to weather the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, but expects its impact in the second quarter. The company also added that the full impact of the crisis on its 2020 results cannot be assessed at this point.



