Targovax ASA Appoints Dr Victor Levitsky as Chief Scientific Officer

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX) announces the appointment of Dr Victor Levitsky, MD, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). He will play a leading role in driving research strategy and pipeline expansions, particularly the scientific and mechanistic aspects of early clinical work. Dr Levitsky will serve as a member of Targovax's management team.

Dr Levitsky is a seasoned internationally recognized expert in immunology, oncology, T-cell immunotherapy and immuno-oncology with in-depth knowledge of preclinical, translational and early stage clinical drug development. He brings extensive experience in pre-clinical drug development of protein-based biologics and small molecules. Dr Levitsky is a medical doctor with a PhD in Virology and post-doctoral training in tumor biology at Karolinska Institute, Sweden. He spent the first 20 years of his career as an academic research scientist, including Associate Professor positions at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the US. Before joining Targovax Dr Levitsky served as Tumor Immunology Leader and Senior Principal Scientist with Roche in Zurich, and his most recent position has been VP, Head of Oncology Research at Molecular Partners, Zurich, Switzerland.

Dr Levitsky is the author of numerous scientific publications.

Øystein Soug, CEO, commented: "It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Dr Levitsky to Targovax! With his broad and deep oncology experience and with his background as a virologist, he will bring important scientific leadership to Targovax. As we progress towards several important data read-outs and move forward with our pipeline expansion initiatives, Victor will play an instrumental role in shaping the future for Targovax."

Dr Levitsky added: "I am very excited to be joining Targovax at what is clearly an important stage for the company. The oncolytic virus and mutant RAS technology platforms have clear potential to benefit cancer patients through current and multiple novel strategies, and I look forward to joining the strong team at Targovax to help build the scientific framework for bringing these promising products to patients."

Dr Levitsky will commence as CSO on 4th May.

