

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reinsurer Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) on Thursday reported net loss for the first quarter of $225 million, compared to net income of $429 million a year ago. The net loss reflects the impact of COVID-19, notably a pre-tax charge of $476 million for the property and casualty businesses.



The results were also adversely impacted by the mark-to-market valuation of Phoenix Group Holdings plc shares, which Swiss Re will receive upon completion of the ReAssure sale. Market turbulence was responsible for a US GAAP net valuation loss of about $300 million, the company noted.



Net premiums earned and fee income rose to $9.59 billion from $8.93 billion last year. Return on investments declined to 3.2 percent from 4.5 percent. The Group Return on equity was negative 3.1 percent, compared to 5.9 percent last year.



Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said, 'At Swiss Re, we continue to be here for our clients, run our business without interruptions, and use the flexibility allotted by our capital strength. We are confident that we will make a positive contribution.'



