Regulatory News:

The Getlink SE (Paris:GET) Combined General Meeting will take place behind closed doors this Thursday 30 April 2020 at 10.00am CET, under the chairmanship of Jacques Gounon, and under the exceptional conditions provided for by the emergency law to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The General Assembly webcast will be posted online at 10.00am CET at the following address: https://www.getlinkgroup.com/en/shareholders-investors/individual-shareholders/2020-general-meeting-2/webcast/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005756/en/

Contacts:

Getlink SE