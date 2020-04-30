The $570 million fifth phase of the project will sell power at $0.016953/kWh under a 25-year power purchase agreement. It is scheduled to go online in the second quarter of 2021.The Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power for the fifth phase of the massive Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. ACWA Power said that the 900 MW project will use bifacial solar panels and will require a total investment of approximately $570 million. It won a tender for the massive PV project in November with a bid of $0.016953/kWh. ...

