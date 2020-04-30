Olvi Oyj: Olvi Group's Interim Report, 1 January to 31 March 2020 (3 Months)

OLVI PLC INTERIM REPORT 30 APR 2020 at 9:00 am



OLVI GROUP'S INTERIM REPORT, 1 JANUARY TO 31 MARCH 2020 (3 MONTHS)

Interim Report in brief

Olvi Group's first-quarter sales volume, net sales and operating profit developed well. However, the measures taken to contain the spreading of the corona pandemic in almost all of Olvi's home markets were already reflected in performance towards the end of the review period. Olvi Group's financial standing is strong.

Near-term outlook

On 30 April, Olvi issued a separate release withdrawing its earnings guidance for 2020 due to uncertainty caused by the corona pandemic.

"The authorities have closed down a number of sales channels in many of Olvi's main market areas, and in spite of increased retail sales, this imposes a challenge on predicting the development of profitability particularly within the next few months. Due to this, Olvi Group withdraws its earnings guidance for 2020."

Consolidated key ratios

1-3 / 2020 1-3 / 2019 Change % /

pp 1-12 / 2019 Sales volume, Mltr 153.2 137.4 11.5 718.3 Net sales, MEUR 84.6 77.0 9.8 408.7 Gross margin, MEUR 14.1 11.7 20.2 76.7 % of net sales 16.7 15.2 18.8 Operating profit, MEUR 7.8 6.0 30.2 52.5 % of net sales 9.3 7.8 12.8 Net profit for the period, MEUR 5.4 5.1 6.0 42.2 % of net sales 6.4 6.6 10.3 Earnings per share, EUR 0.26 0.25 4.0 2.02 Investments, MEUR 9.2 6.8 34.3 31.0 Equity per share, EUR 12.36 11.69 5.7 12.58 Equity to total assets, % 65.0 66.4 -1.4 66.4 Gearing, % -3.6 -2.4 1.2 -11.6

Business development

Lasse Aho, Managing Director:

Olvi Group's business development was outstanding in comparison with the previous year. Sales volume and operating profit improved clearly in all home markets. Operating profit increased by more than 30 percent.

Sales channel restrictions caused by the corona pandemic started to impact Olvi's business operations in the middle of March. All Olvi Group companies immediately initiated contingency measures to protect their personnel and production and to cut costs. Authorities in all of Olvi's operating countries except Belarus started to restrict the movement of people, and a number of sales channels were closed. There were restaurant lock-downs, and passenger traffic came to an almost total halt, shifting demand to retail sales. Olvi has a strong position in retail sales in all of its home markets.

All Group companies have started to rapidly adapt their operations to the new situation and to cut costs in order to maintain the best possible performance level. To safeguard the security of supply in a society-wide crisis, more production shifts have been introduced and inventory levels have been increased.



Business in Finland continued on the previous year's favourable development trend. Sales volume, net sales and operating profit have clearly increased on the previous year. The demand for mild alcoholic beverages and the market position of Olvi's brands have remained strong, particularly in beers and long drinks. Due to the corona pandemic, sales have shifted to retail outlets, and their volume growth has compensated for the closure of other sales channels.

Good development of the Estonian market continued until the beginning of March. The alcohol tax cuts implemented in the previous year had a positive effect on domestic demand as well as on-board and harbour sales in Tallinn. Thanks to this, sales volume increased by more than 5 percent and net sales 8 percent on the previous year. The corona pandemic has had its most rapid impact in Estonia because the share of on-trade and cross-border sales is the highest across all of Olvi Group. Operating profit for the quarter declined slightly on the previous year. The company has executed rapid adaptation measures to control the changed situation.

In Latvia, sales volume increased by almost 7 percent on the previous year. The company's market share has improved in all of the main product categories, and sales development has outperformed the market. Due to the corona pandemic, on-trade and cross-border sales came to a halt in March also in Latvia. To compensate for this, the company has opened an online direct sales outlet with temporary permission from the government, as well as started the production of hand sanitiser, which has also been donated to local hospitals.

In Lithuania, sales volume has increased by 25 percent and net sales by 23 percent on the comparison period. Domestic demand for Volfas Engelman's mild alcoholic beverages has become stronger. The sales of waters have also more than doubled, thanks to the company's own mineral spring water plant. However, the strongest sales growth can be seen in exports, particularly to Russia. Thanks to good sales development, operating profit has improved by almost 60 percent on the previous year. The impact of the corona pandemic is not yet substantial in the first quarter, but on-trade sales restrictions in particular will have some impact on the good growth trend in the second quarter.

In Belarus, business development in the first quarter was very good. Both sales volume and net sales increased by 14 percent. Domestic demand grew stronger in beers, and particularly in all non-alcoholic product categories. Exports continued to grow as well. Thanks to good sales management, the company's operating profit improved substantially, amounting to more than two million euro. The Belarusian government has not initiated any restrictive action concerning the corona pandemic for the time being. However, consumer behaviour has changed similarly to other countries, and on-trade sales have declined, for example. Uncertainties in the global economy have hampered the exchange rate of the Belarusian local currency against the euro when compared to the previous year.

Investments have been completed as planned during the review period. The focus has been in Finland, where preparations for the commissioning of a new production line and juicing facility have continued. An investment in a new production line has also been initiated in Belarus. Strategic growth investments within the Group will be completed as planned.



Seasonal nature of the operations

The Group's business operations are characterised by seasonal variation. The net sales and operating profit from the reported geographical segments do not accumulate evenly but vary according to the time of the year and the characteristics of each season.

Sales development



Olvi Group's sales volume in January-March increased by 11.5 percent to 153.2 (137.4) million litres.

Sales volume development in the beginning of the year was good across the entire Group. Stronger domestic demand and increased exports have been common factors for volume growth in the different markets.

Sales volume, million litres 1-3 / 2020 1-3 / 2019 Change % Finland 48.1 44.4 8.3 Estonia 22.9 21.7 5.5 Latvia 14.5 13.6 6.9 Lithuania 25.3 20.2 25.0 Belarus 47.3 41.6 13.9 Eliminations -5.0 -4.1 Total 153.2 137.4 11.5

The Group's net sales in January-March increased by 9.8 percent and amounted to 84.6 (77.0) million euro. All of the markets were growing.

Net sales, million euro 1-3 / 2020 1-3 / 2019 Change % Finland 36.0 33.9 6.1 Estonia 14.9 13.8 8.2 Latvia 7.7 7.4 3.8 Lithuania 11.2 9.1 23.1 Belarus 17.2 15.0 14.4 Eliminations -2.4 -2.2 Total 84.6 77.0 9.8

Earnings development

The Group's operating profit in January-March stood at 7.8 (6.0) million euro, or 9.3 (7.8) percent of net sales. In the first quarter, Lithuania and Belarus in particular were able to substantially improve their earnings in comparison to the previous year. The earnings figure includes a provision of 0.3 million euro for potential credit losses and write-downs on inventories due to the corona pandemic.

Operating profit, million euro 1-3 / 2020 1-3 / 2019 Change % Finland 2.9 2.6 13.7 Estonia 2.1 2.1 -3.7 Latvia 0.5 0.6 -6.1 Lithuania 0.5 0.3 59.7 Belarus 2.1 0.7 216.8 Eliminations -0.3 -0.3 Total 7.8 6.0 30.2



The Group's January-March profit after taxes amounted to 5.4 (5.1) million euro. The weakened Belarusian exchange rate is reflected in financial expenses.

Earnings per share calculated from the profit belonging to parent company shareholders in January-March stood at 0.26 (0.25) euro per share.

Balance sheet, financing and investments

Olvi Group's balance sheet total at the end of March 2020 was 398.5 (369.6) million euro. Equity per share at the end of March 2020 stood at 12.36 (11.69) euro. The equity ratio was 65.0 (66.4) percent and the gearing ratio was -3.6 (-2.4) percent. The current ratio, which represents the Group's liquidity, remained unchanged at 1.2 (1.2). The most substantial factor affecting the change in consolidated working capital was the parent company's partial discontinuation of receivables factoring at the beginning of the year.

Interest-bearing liabilities amounted to 13.5 (6.8) million euro at the end of March. Current liabilities made up 11.1 (4.9) million euro of all interest-bearing liabilities.

Olvi Group's investments in extensions and replacements from January to March amounted to 9.2 (6.8) million euro. The companies in Finland accounted for 4.8 million euro, the Baltic subsidiaries for 2.2 million euro and Lidskoe Pivo in Belarus for 2.2 million euro of the total. Olvi Group has invested in increasing and diversifying its production capacity, as well as the modernisation of production facilities.

Personnel

Olvi Group's average number of personnel in January-March was 1,829 (1,783). The Group's average number of personnel increased by 46 people or 2.6 percent.

Olvi Group's average number of personnel by country:

1-3 / 2020 1-3 / 2019 Change % Finland 357 355 0.6 Estonia 318 294 8.2 Latvia 199 186 7.0 Lithuania 238 232 2.6 Belarus 717 716 0.1 Total 1,829 1,783 2.6



Board of Directors and management

There have been no changes in Olvi plc's Board of Directors or management during the review period.

Other events during the review period

Changes in corporate structure

There were no changes in Olvi's holdings in subsidiaries in January-March 2020.

Share-based payments

At the beginning of 2019, Olvi plc initiated a share-based incentive plan for key personnel, the performance period of which is from 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2021. Detailed information on the incentive plan is provided in Table 5, Section 4 of the tables attached to this interim report.

Business risks and their management

The corona pandemic currently imposes substantial business risks. Business development is difficult to predict. Olvi has evaluated a variety of scenarios and made preparations for responding to changing situations through a variety of measures, for example if the crisis is prolonged.

Even though the availability of raw materials and labour has been good so far, prolongation of the corona pandemic or substantial numbers of personnel falling ill may hamper production. Olvi has made preparations for production disruptions and drafted contingency plans concerning the availability of personnel and raw materials, among other things. Furthermore, substantial weakening of the currency exchange rate brings more uncertainty to Belarus.

A more detailed description of normal business-related risks is provided in the Board of Directors' report and the notes to the financial statements, as well as in the Investors/Corporate Governance section of the company's Web site.



Events after the review period

Annual General Meeting

Olvi plc's Annual General Meeting of 8 April 2020 adopted the financial statements and granted discharge from liability to the members of the Board of Directors and Managing Director for the accounting period that ended on 31 December 2019.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the General Meeting decided that a dividend of 1.00 (0.90) euro be paid on each A and K share for the accounting period 2019. The dividend according to the resolution accounts for 49.6 (45.7) percent of Olvi Group's consolidated earnings per share. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of 0.50 euro per share will be paid on 8 May 2020 to shareholders registered in the register of shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date 14 April 2020. The second instalment of 0.50 euro per share will be paid on 8 September 2020 to shareholders registered in the register of shareholders held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date 2 September 2020.



The General Meeting decided that the Board of Directors shall have six (6) members. Pentti Hakkarainen, Lasse Heinonen, Nora Hortling, Elisa Markula, Päivi Paltola and Heikki Sirviö were re-elected to the Board of Directors.



The authorised public accounting firm Ernst & Young Oy was re-elected the company's auditor, with Elina Laitinen, Authorised Public Accountant, as auditor in charge.

All decisions made at the General Meeting can be found in the bulletin released on 8 April 2020.

Organisation of the Board of Directors

At its organising meeting held on 8 April 2020, the Board of Olvi plc elected Pentti Hakkarainen as the Chairman of the Board and Nora Hortling as the Vice Chairperson of the Board.

The Audit Committee consists of Lasse Heinonen, Päivi Paltola and Nora Hortling, and the Remuneration Committee consists of Pentti Hakkarainen, Heikki Sirviö and Elisa Markula.

OLVI PLC

Board of Directors

Further information: Lasse Aho, Managing Director, Olvi plc, phone +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600

TABLES:

- Statement of comprehensive income, Table 1 - Balance sheet, Table 2 - Changes in shareholders' equity, Table 3 - Cash flow statement, Table 4 - Notes to the interim report bulletin, Table 5

OLVI GROUP TABLE 1 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME EUR 1,000 1-3 / 2020 1-3 / 2019 1-12 / 2019 Net sales 84,588 77,024 408,706 Other operating income 239 487 1,417 Operating expenses -70,713 -65,773 -333,423 Depreciation and impairment -6,269 -5,713 -24,186 Operating profit 7,845 6,025 52,514 Financial income 74 320 1488 Financial expenses -1,601 -130 -492 Share of profit in associates 0 0 13 Earnings before tax 6,318 6,215 53,523 Income taxes *) -938 -1,141 -11,293 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 5,380 5,074 42,230 Other comprehensive income items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss: Translation differences related to foreign subsidiaries -10,625 2,581 2,887 Change in fair value, other investments 0 0 369 Income taxes related to these items 214 -95 -130 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD -5,031 7,560 45,356 Distribution of profit: - parent company shareholders 5,425 5,076 41,760 - non-controlling interests -45 -2 470 Distribution of comprehensive income: - parent company shareholders -4,675 7,510 44,814 - non-controlling interests -356 50 542 Earnings per share calculated from the profit belonging to parent company shareholders, EUR - undiluted 0.26 0.25 2.02 - diluted 0.26 0.25 2.02

*) Income taxes calculated from the profit for the review period.

OLVI GROUP TABLE 2 BALANCE SHEET EUR 1,000 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 31 Dec 2019 ASSETS Non-current assets Tangible assets 203,465 199,470 208,701 Goodwill 25,516 26,289 26,360 Other intangible assets 10,623 11,202 10,598 Shares in associates 1,016 1,016 1,016 Other investments 836 543 836 Loans receivable and other non-current receivables 1,793 235 967 Deferred tax receivables 578 328 475 Total non-current assets 243,827 239,083 248,953 Current assets Inventories 48,321 46,292 43,056 Accounts receivable and other receivables 83,049 71,439 70,685 Income tax receivable 941 574 871 Liquid assets 22,368 12,227 33,832 Total current assets 154,679 130,532 148,444 TOTAL ASSETS 398,506 369,615 397,397 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity held by parent company shareholders Share capital 20,759 20,759 20,759 Other reserves 1,387 1,092 1,387 Treasury shares -503 -503 -503 Translation differences -54,087 -44,312 -43,987 Retained earnings 288,467 265,038 282,895 256,023 242,074 260,551 Share belonging to non-controlling interests 2,924 3,187 3,318 Total shareholders' equity 258,947 245,261 263,869 Non-current liabilities Financial liabilities 2,426 1,901 2,337 Other liabilities 4,263 4,774 4,777 Deferred tax liabilities 7,783 7,474 7,859 Current liabilities Financial liabilities 11,086 4,909 1,325 Accounts payable and other liabilities 113,864 104,602 117,100 Income tax liability 137 694 130 Total liabilities 139,559 124,354 133,528 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 398,506 369,615 397,397

OLVI GROUP



TABLE 3



CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY EUR 1,000 Share capital Other reserves Treasury shares reserve Fair value reserve Translation differences Retained earnings Share of non-controlling interests Total Shareholders' equity

1 Jan 2020 20,759 1,092 -503 295 -43,987 282,895 3,318 263,869 Comprehensive income: Net profit for the period 5,425 -45 5,380 Other comprehensive income items: Translation differences -10,100 -311 -10,411 Total comprehensive income for the period -10,100 5,425 -356 -5,031 Transactions with shareholders: Payment of dividends -38 -38 Share-based incentives, value of work performed 147 147 Total transactions with shareholders 147 -38 109 Shareholders' equity

31 Mar 2020 20,759 1,092 -503 295 -54,087 288,467 2,924 258,947



EUR 1,000 Share capital Other reserves Treasury shares reserve Fair value reserve Translation differences Retained earnings Share of non-controlling interests Total Shareholders' equity

1 Jan 2019 20,759 1,092 -956 0 -46,746 259,864 3,165 237,178 Comprehensive income: Net profit for the period 5,076 -2 5,074 Other comprehensive income items: Translation differences 2,434 52 2,486 Total comprehensive income for the period 2,434 5,076 50 7,560 Transactions with shareholders: Payment of dividends -28 -28 Acquisition of treasury shares -726 -726 Sales of treasury shares to employees 1,179 1,179 Share-based incentives, value of work performed 98 98 Total transactions with shareholders 453 98 -28 523 Shareholders' equity

31 Mar 2019 20,759 1,092 -503 0 -44,312 265,038 3,187 245,261



Other reserves include the share premium account, legal reserve and other reserves.

OLVI GROUP TABLE 4 CASH FLOW STATEMENT EUR 1,000 1-3 / 2020 1-3 / 2019 1-12 / 2019 Net profit for the period 5,380 5,074 42,230 Adjustments to profit for the period 9,084 6,467 34,859 Change in net working capital -27,037 -12,444 1,548 Interest paid -209 -34 -288 Interest received 37 5 258 Dividends received 0 0 3 Taxes paid -984 -876 -11,298 Cash flow from operations (A) -13,729 -1,808 67,312 Investments in tangible and intangible assets -6,904 -6,203 -31,347 Capital gains on disposal of tangible and intangible assets 329 505 1,815 Acquisition of shares from non-controlling interests 0 0 -213 Acquired shares in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 0 0 -50 Dividends received 0 0 63 Cash flow from investments (B) -6,575 -5,698 -29,732 Withdrawals of loans 10,000 2,409 2,445 Repayments of loans -414 -1,747 -6,522 Acquisition of treasury shares 0 -726 -726 Sales of treasury shares to employees 0 1,179 1,179 Dividends paid 0 0 -18,787 Increase (-) / decrease (+) in current interest-

bearing business receivables 0 0 -1 Cash flow from financing (C) 9,586 1,115 -22,412 Increase (+)/decrease (-) in liquid assets (A+B+C) -10,718 -6,391 15,168 Liquid assets 1 January 33,832 18,520 18,520 Effect of exchange rate changes -746 98 144 Liquid assets 31 Mar/31 Dec 22,368 12,227 33,832

OLVI GROUP TABLE 5

NOTES TO THE INTERIM REPORT

The interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, applying the same accounting policies as for the financial statements of 31 December 2019.

The information in the interim report is presented in thousands of euros (EUR 1,000). For the sake of presentation, individual figures and totals have been rounded to full thousands, which causes rounding differences in additions. The ratios are calculated from exact amounts in euros. The information disclosed in the interim report is unaudited.

1. SEGMENT INFORMATION



NET SALES BY SEGMENT 1-3/2020 EUR 1,000



Finland



Estonia



Latvia



Lithuania



Belarus Elimi-

nations



Group INCOME External sales 35,702 14,021 7,171 10,535 17,159 0 84,588 Beverage sales 35,327 14,021 7,171 10,535 17,159 0 84,213 Equipment services 375 0 0 0 0 0 375 Internal sales 248 875 549 681 41 -2,394 0 Total net sales



35,950



14,896 7,720 11,216 17,200 -2,394 84,588



NET SALES BY SEGMENT 1-3/2019 EUR 1,000



Finland



Estonia



Latvia



Lithuania



Belarus Elimi-

nations



Group INCOME External sales 33,535 12,912 7,057 8,487 15,033 0 77,024 Beverage sales 33,162 12,912 7,057 8,487 15,033 0 76,651 Equipment services 373 0 0 0 0 0 373 Internal sales 356 856 378 622 1 -2,213 0 Total net sales



33,891



13,768 7,435 9,109 15,034 -2,213 77,024

2. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Employee benefits to management Salaries and other short-term employee benefits to the Board of Directors and Managing Director EUR 1,000 1-3 / 2020 1-3 / 2019 1-12 / 2019 Managing Director 275 496 766 Chairman of the Board 18 15 71 Other members of the Board 41 32 171 Total 334 542 1,008

3. SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL 31 Mar 2020 % Number of A shares 16,989,976 82.0 Number of K shares 3,732,256 18.0 Total 20,722,232 100.0 Total votes carried by A shares 16,989,976 18.5 Total votes carried by K shares 74,645,120 81.5 Total number of votes 91,635,096 100.0 Votes per Series A share 1 Votes per Series K share 20

The registered share capital on 31 March 2020 totalled 20,759 thousand euro.



Olvi plc's shares will receive a dividend of 1.00 euro per share for 2019 (0.90 euro per share for 2018), totalling 20.7 (18.6) million euro. The dividend will be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of 0,50 euro per share will be paid on 8 May 2020. The second instalment of 0,50 euro per share will be paid on 8 September 2020. The Series K and Series A shares entitle to equal dividend. The Articles of Association include a redemption clause concerning Series K shares.

4. SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS

The aim of Olvi plc's share-based incentive plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of the company, to make the key employees committed to the company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan based on earning the company's shares.

In 2019, Olvi plc initiated a new share-based incentive plan for key personnel, the performance period of which is from 1 February 2019 to 31 January 2021. The prerequisite for receiving reward is that a key employee purchases the company's Series A shares up to the maximum number determined by the Board of Directors and that employment or service continues upon reward payment. Rewards will be paid partly in the company's Series A shares and partly in cash in 2021. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the key employees. The plan is directed to approximately 60 people.



In accordance with the share-based incentive plan, Olvi plc sold a total of 36,450 treasury shares to the target group members in 2019 for a price of 1,179,330.37 euro. From January to March 2020, costs associated with the plan were recognised for a total of 236.3 thousand euro. Olvi Group does not have any other share-based plans or option plans.

5. TREASURY SHARES

Olvi plc holds a total of 11,549 of its own Series A shares. The total purchase price of treasury shares was 502,956.28 euro. Treasury shares held by the company itself are ineligible for voting. Series A shares held by Olvi plc as treasury shares represent 0.06 percent of all shares and 0.01 percent of the aggregate number of votes. The treasury shares represent 0.07 percent of all Series A shares and associated votes.

On 8 April 2020, the General Meeting of Shareholders of Olvi plc decided to revoke any unused authorisations to acquire treasury shares and authorise the Board of Directors of Olvi plc to decide on the acquisition of the company's own shares using distributable funds. The authorisation is valid for one year starting from the General Meeting and covers a maximum of 500,000 Series A shares.

The Annual General Meeting also decided to revoke all existing unused authorisations for the transfer of own shares and authorise the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of a maximum of 1,000,000 new Series A shares and the transfer of a maximum of 500,000 Series A shares held as treasury shares.

6. NUMBER OF SHARES *) 1-3 / 2020 1-3 / 2019 1-12 / 2019 - average 20,710,683 20,700,627 20,708,204 - at end of period 20,710,683 20,700,627 20,710,683



*) Treasury shares deducted. 7. TRADING OF SERIES A SHARES ON THE HELSINKI STOCK EXCHANGE 1-3 / 2020 1-3 / 2019 1-12 / 2019

Trading volume of Olvi A shares 446,370 447,289 1,575,876 Total trading volume, EUR 1,000 17,190 14,567 56,680 Traded shares in proportion to all Series A shares, % 2.6 2.6 9.3 Average share price, EUR 38.53 32.57 36.01 Price on the closing date, EUR 36.60 32.20 41.20 Highest quote, EUR 42.95 34.90 42.60 Lowest quote, EUR 30.25 31.20 31.20

8. FOREIGN AND NOMINEE-REGISTERED HOLDINGS ON 31 MARCH 2020 Book entries Votes Shareholders qty % qty % qty % Finnish total 15,513,288 74.86 86,426,152 94.32 12,951 99.55 Foreign total 653,086 3.15 653,086 0.71 47 0.36 Nominee-registered (foreign) total 130,768 0.63 130,768 0.14 5 0.04 Nominee-registered (Finnish) total 4,425,090 21.36 4,425,090 4.83 6 0.05 Total 20,722,232 100.00 91,635,096 100.00 13,009 100.00

9. LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS ON 31 MARCH 2020 Series K Series A Total % Votes % 1. Olvi Foundation 2,363,904 890,613 3,254,517 15.71 48,168,693 52.57 2. The Estate of Hortling Heikki *) 903,488 103,280 1,006,768 4.86 18,173,040 19.83 3. Hortling Timo Einari 212,600 49,257 261,857 1.26 4,301,257 4.69 4. Hortling-Rinne Marit 149,064 14,699 163,763 0.79 2,995,979 3.27 5. OP Custody Ltd, nominee register 2,319,484 2,319,484 11.19 2,319,484 2.53 6. Nordea Bank Abp, nominee register 1,654,195 1,654,195 7.98 1,654,195 1.81 7. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company 828,075 828,075 4.00 828,075 0.90 8. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company 675,000 675,000 3.26 675,000 0.74 9. Odin Norden 524,870 524,870 2.53 524,870 0.57 10. Hortling Pia Johanna 23,388 23,566 46,954 0.23 491,326 0.54 Others 79,812 9,906,937 9,986,749 48.19 11,503,177 12.55

Total 3,732,256 16,989,976 20,722,232 100.00 91,635,096 100.00

*) The figures include the shareholder's own holdings and shares held by parties in his control.

During January-March 2020, Olvi has not received any flagging notices in accordance with Chapter 2, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act.

10. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT EUR 1,000 1-3 / 2020 1-3 / 2019 1-12 / 2019 Opening balance 208,701 196,540 196,540 Additions 8,881 6,548 34,197 Deductions and transfers -404 52 -2,286 Depreciation -5,697 -5,171 -21,978 Exchange rate differences -8,016 1,501 2,228 Total 203,465 199,470 208,701

11. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES EUR 1,000 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019 31 Dec 2019 Pledges and contingent liabilities For own commitments 1,988 2,114 1,938 Leasing and rental liabilities: Due within one year 769 860 804 Due within 1 to 5 years 323 432 306 Due in more than 5 years 0 1 0 Leasing and rental liabilities total 1,092 1,293 1,110 Other liabilities 60 60 60

12. CALCULATION OF FINANCIAL RATIOS



In the summary of financial indicators (page 1), the Group presents figures directly derived from the consolidated income statement: net sales, operating profit and profit for the period, the corresponding percentages in proportion to net sales, as well as the earnings per share ratio. (Earnings per share = Profit belonging to parent company shareholders / Average number of shares during the period, adjusted for share issues.)

In addition to the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, Olvi Group presents Alternative Performance Measures that describe the financial development of its business and provide a commensurate overall view of the company's profitability, financial position and liquidity.

The Group has applied the ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) new guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures that entered into force on 3 July 2016 and defined APMs as described below.

As an APM supporting net sales, the Group presents sales volumes in millions of litres. Sales volume is an important indicator of the extent of operations generally used in the industry.

The definition of gross margin is operating profit plus depreciation and impairment.

Equity per share = Shareholders' equity held by parent company shareholders / Number of shares at end of period, adjusted for share issues.

Equity to total assets, % = 100 * (Shareholders' equity held by parent company shareholders + non-controlling interests) / (Balance sheet total).

Gearing, % = 100 * (Interest-bearing debt - cash in hand and at bank) / (Shareholders' equity held by parent company shareholders + non-controlling interests).

Attachment