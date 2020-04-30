General Electric Company: Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q

LONDON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 29, 2020, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM) . It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports) .



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4046L_1-2020-4-29.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4046L_1-2020-4-29.pdf)

CONTACT: GE

Mary Kate Mullaney

+001 202 304 6514

marykate.nevin@ge.com (mailto:marykate.nevin@ge.com)