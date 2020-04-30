Anzeige
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 
30.04.20
09:31 Uhr
6,230 Euro
+0,175
+2,89 %
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
S&P 100
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2020 | 08:05
98 Leser
General Electric Company: Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q

LONDON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 29, 2020, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM). It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports).

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4046L_1-2020-4-29.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4046L_1-2020-4-29.pdf)

CONTACT: GE
Mary Kate Mullaney
+001 202 304 6514
marykate.nevin@ge.com (mailto:marykate.nevin@ge.com)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

