Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Directors, PDMR and PCA Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. William (Mike) Blyth, Non-Executive Director, Mr. Kevin Flynn, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mrs. Louise Flynn, a person closely associated with Mr. Flynn, Mr. Patrick Meier, Non-Executive Chairman, Mr. Julian Treger, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Rodney (Graeme) Dacomb, Non-Executive Director and Mr. James Rutherford, Non-Executive Director on 27 April 2020 and 29 April 2020.

Date of transaction Name Volumes (ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company) and Prices Total beneficial holding (Inc % of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company) 27 April 2020 William Blyth 13,400 acquired at 159.60p 13,100 sold at 159.60p 144,150 - representing 0.08% 27 April 2020 27 April 2020 Kevin Flynn Louise Flynn 2,602 acquired at 159.00p 2,585 acquired at 160.00p 44,253 - representing 0.02% 27 April 2020 Patrick Meier 12,402 acquired at 158.20p 260,839 - representing 0.14% 27 April 2020 Julian Treger 10,000 acquired at 158.00p 5,523,296 - representing 3.04% 29 April 2020 Rodney Dacomb 10,000 acquired at 158.00p 45,000 - representing 0.03% 29 April 2020 James Rutherford 25,000 acquired at 157.00p 50,000 - representing 0.03%

All transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following these transactions, the Board's holding in Anglo Pacific Group has increased to 3.5% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name William Blyth 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 159.60p 13,400 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 13,400 159.60p e. Date of the transaction 27 April 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name William Blyth 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 159.60p 13,100 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 13,100 159.60p e. Date of the transaction 27 April 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Kevin Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 159.00p 2,602 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 2,602 159.00p e. Date of the transaction 27 April 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Louise Flynn 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn (spouse) b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Acquisition Price(s) Volume(s) 160.00p 2,585 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 2,585 160.00p e. Date of the transaction 27 April 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Patrick Meier 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 158.20p 12,402 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 12,402 158.20p e. Date of the transaction 27 April 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Julian Treger 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 158.00p 10,000 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 10,000 158.00p e. Date of the transaction 27 April 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Rodney Dacomb 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 158.00p 10,000 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 10,000 158.00p e. Date of the transactions 29 April 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name James Rutherford 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Non-Executive Director b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 157.00p 25,000 d. Aggregated information ·Aggregated volume ·Price 25,000 157.00p e. Date of the transactions 29 April 2020 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

