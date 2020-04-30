

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, reported Thursday posted a loss for the first quarter, as revenues slid by 40 percent over last year.



The Group said it is confirming its outlook for fiscal 2020, based on current order backlog and market development, as there is no significant impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its business.



For the first quarter, the Group posted a net loss of 0.8 million euros compared to a net profit of 8.5 million euros. On a per share basis, loss was 0.01 euros versus profit of 0.08 euros last year. Gross profit for the period was down about 45 percent to 14.6 million euros.



The Group's revenues for the first quarter declined by 40 percent to 41 million euros, including service and spare parts. The decline in revenues were attributed to lower order intakes in the second and third quarters of the previous year, as the spread of the pandemic had only a limited impact on first-quarter sales.



Order intake in the first quarter of 2020 rose to 68.8 million euros from 53.6 million euros, due to continued strong demand for LED-based display applications and 3D sensor technology.



