WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 
PR Newswire
30.04.2020 | 08:40
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Noreco Announces Publication of Annual Report for 2019

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA (Noreco) has today published the Annual Report for 2019.

The report is available on Noreco's website www.noreco.com.

Contacts:

Cathrine Torgersen
EVP Investor Relations & Communications
+47-915-28-501
ct@noreco.com

Euan Shirlaw
Chief Financial Officer
+44-7979-690622
es@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/publication-of-annual-report-for-2019,c3101186

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3101186/1239558.pdf

Noreco Annual Report 2019

