Donnerstag, 30.04.2020

WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 Ticker-Symbol: CJ1 
Frankfurt
30.04.20
08:05 Uhr
12,400 Euro
-0,350
-2,75 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,70013,15009:10
PR Newswire
30.04.2020 | 08:40
Noreco Announces Increased 2P Reserves

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or "the Company") published today its Annual Statement of Reserves 2020. Noreco is pleased to announce that, in line with the Company's ambition to more than replace produced volumes over the medium-term, as of 31 December 2019, its proven plus probable net reserves (2P reserves) are 209 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), an increase of 14 MMboe compared to year end 2018.

The Annual Statement of Reserves will be made available on the Company's website www.noreco.com

For more information, contact:

Atle Sonesen
Chief Operating Officer
+47-958-31-226
as@noreco.com

Cathrine Torgersen
EVP Investor Relations & Communications
+47-915-28-501
ct@noreco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/noreco/r/noreco-announces-increased-2p-reserves,c3101201

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/4225/3101201/1239560.pdf

Noreco Annual Statement of Reserves 2020

