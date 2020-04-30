Industry-first software-based solution delivers robust, low-latency network protection

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that dacoso has deployed its ConnectGuard Cloud encryption solution for robust software-based network protection. By leveraging the industry-first cloud-native technology, the IT service provider is ensuring end-to-end security for its virtual private network (VPN). The cost-effective and low-latency solution is now safeguarding connectivity between dacoso's data centers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as its virtual cloud services. The deployment improves dacoso's bandwidth efficiency while complying with all relevant industry standards. Also, by moving to a cloud-native security solution, dacoso's mission-critical network benefits from enhanced flexibility and cost-efficiency.

"By deploying ADVA's ConnectGuard Cloud technology, we're harnessing virtualized encryption that's flexible, scalable and doesn't come with a heavy bandwidth penalty. The solution ensures rigorous data protection for both our branches and our cloud locations. And, because it works without large additional data ballast, it also improves network utilization and reduces cost-per-encrypted-bit," said Karsten Geise, head of business and product development, dacoso. "Now our cloud network meets all regulatory requirements, such as GDPR, while being simpler and more efficient. Removing the need for hardware appliances also frees up valuable rack space and means we can easily shop around for new innovation in the future rather than being constrained by single-vendor lock-in."

dacoso provides managed services for businesses that rely on the highest levels of security, including virtual environments. As hardware-based encryption isn't possible in cloud provider data centers, the software-based protection that ConnectGuard Cloud offers is vital. Based on ADVA's industry-leading Ensemble Connector virtualization platform, the solution delivers a host of benefits. These include end-to-end encryption at Layer 2, 3 and 4, along with improved latency and throughput performance compared to IPSec. With its zero-touch provisioning and automated key management, ADVA's unique cloud-native technology also significantly simplifies operations for dacoso's team. Complexity is further reduced by automated key distribution and management, centrally orchestrated by the ADVA Ensemble Controller management solution.

"dacoso now has all the advantages of highly efficient and extremely rigorous encryption, delivered entirely through software. That means ultra-low latency protection at Layers 2, 3 and 4, as well as unrivaled advantages in terms of scale and ease of use," commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. "ConnectGuard Cloud really is the ultimate solution for site-to-site and site-to-cloud encrypted VPNs. It's also the perfect fit for dacoso's needs. With transport-layer independent security, they can rely on comprehensive protection that won't affect the performance of the services it provides. What's more, as part of our Ensemble portfolio of open NFV solutions, ConnectGuard Cloud unshackles dacoso from vendor lock-in and offers freedom to mix and match new technologies in the future."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About dacoso

dacoso offers solutions for Connectivity, Cyber Security and Virtual Networking. The IT service provider thereby addresses companies that need their data to be highly available and secure yet without sacrificing agility. dacoso services comprise, among other, optical data links encrypted to satisfy BSI, a certified Security Operation Center, Managed Security Services and virtualization solutions to increase the dynamic performance of networks. dacoso GmbH is an owner-managed company headquartered in Langen, Frankfurt a.M., with a further 11 locations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. www.dacoso.com

