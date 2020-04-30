Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 510300 ISIN: DE0005103006 Ticker-Symbol: ADV 
Xetra
30.04.20
09:32 Uhr
5,940 Euro
+0,080
+1,37 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0006,02009:51
6,0006,02009:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE5,940+1,37 %