Technavio has been monitoring the applicant tracking systems market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 106.16 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. IBM Corp., iCIMS Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Workday Inc, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing use of cloud-based applicant tracking systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe 2019-2023: Segmentation
Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our applicant tracking systems market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe Size
- Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe Trends
- Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe Industry Analysis
This study identifies ATS-integrated social media recruiting as one of the prime reasons driving the applicant tracking systems market growth in Europe during the next few years.
Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as IBM Corp., iCIMS Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Workday Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the applicant tracking systems market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist applicant tracking systems market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the applicant tracking systems market size and its contribution to the parent market in Europe
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the applicant tracking systems market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in applicant tracking systems market in Europe
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Large enterprises Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- SMEs Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- On-premise Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of AI into applicant tracking systems
- Demand for mobile-based applicant tracking systems apps
- Expansion by applicant tracking system vendors in Europe
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- IBM Corp.
- iCIMS Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- Workday Inc.
PART 13: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
