Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, April 30 2020 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Šiauliu Bankas AB (short name: SABB061529A) have been listed on the Baltic Bond List by Nasdaq Vilnius as of today, April 30, 2020. The size of the Šiauliu Bankas bond issue is EUR 20 million. Each bond has a nominal value of EUR 10 000 and a coupon rate of 6,15% with interest paid once a year. The bonds mature on December 23, 2029. "Nasdaq welcomes Šiauliu Bankas' new bond issue to the Nasdaq Baltic Bond List. We are pleased that for more than a decade bank has been successfully using the opportunities offered by the public capital market, both shares and bonds," says Saulius Malinauskas, the President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "For the future, too, our wish is that Šiauliu Bankas continues to attract capital using Baltic capital markets to achieve its business objectives." "We aim for all the financial instruments issued by the bank to be included on the regulated market, and this first issue of subordinated bonds is no exception. Being on the Baltic securities list increases our investor base as well as the bank's visibility and transparency, which we see as the foundation of our relations with investors," says Vytautas Sinius, the CEO of Šiauliu Bankas. Founded in 1992, Šiauliu Bankas is a consistently and steadily growing financial institution with a diversified shareholder base. The bank's largest shareholder is the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which owns 18.24% of its shares. Šiauliu Bankas provides universal financial services with a focus on corporate and consumer financing solutions. The bank serves customers at 63 customer service outlets in 38 cities and towns throughout Lithuania. Šiauliu Bankas's shares have been traded on Nasdaq Vilnius since 1994. In December 2006, the shares were upgraded to the Main List. In 2017, Šiauliu Bankas's shares had the largest turnover on the Nasdaq Baltic market, and this year its shares are among the ten most actively traded. For more information see: www.sb.lt About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Daiva Tauckelaite +370 620 55 127 Daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com