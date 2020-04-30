Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Case Lake South Cesium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 2500 contiguous acres. These new claims are directly bordering Power Metals Corp.'s Case Lake Cesium Property located in the Larder Lake Mining Division in Northeast Ontario. This new prospect is accessible year-round with proximity to the Translimit road that connects Ontario to Quebec. In a news release from November 13, 2018, Power Metals Corp.'s announced Cesium grades as high as 14.7 per cent Cs2O (cesium oxide) over 1.0 metre in drill hole PWM-18-126 on their Case Lake Cesium Property. Cesium is extremely rare globally. The United States Department of the Interior included cesium, lithium and vanadium on its list of critical minerals (USGS website, dated May 18, 2018). Spearmint has projects that explore for each of these.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated "The acquisition of the Case Lake South prospect positions Spearmint in the arena of cesium which has generated a significant increase of interest recently. We expect to be very active this summer and plan to start multiple work programs shortly, at a time when the junior market is experiencing a very strong rebound."

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 4,700 contiguous acres directly bordering New Age Metals' flagship River Valley Platinum Group Metals (PGM) project, the Perron-East Gold Prospects consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,000 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine, the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 17,142 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totalling 800 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670ppmLi.

Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totalling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 6,805 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp, as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc., and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,910 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Resources Inc. & Sable Resource Ltd. in the Spences Bridge gold belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties. These new claims were acquired via MLAS.

