Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JAGV ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64 Ticker-Symbol: 8GC 
Tradegate
30.04.20
11:01 Uhr
1,782 Euro
+0,001
+0,03 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GLENCORE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLENCORE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7781,78711:02
1,7821,78311:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLENCORE
GLENCORE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLENCORE PLC1,782+0,03 %