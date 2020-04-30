nCino Recognised as One of the 2020 UK's Best Workplaces

Founded in 2012 and launched in London in 2017 the nCino EMEA office recognised for strong company culture

LONDON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that it is amongst the UK's Best Workplaces according to Great Place to Work. The award recognises nCino's strength of culture and its commitment to creating a supportive and enriching environment for its people.

nCino has always been a company committed to offering flexible and remote work options to facilitate a strong work-life balance. This established best practice is more critical than ever, as nCino team members navigate the ongoing challenges of the global Covid-19 pandemic while continuing to deliver transformative digital solutions for financial institutions. As organisations around the world address the immediate health, safety and economic crises, nCino's strong cultural foundation allows its people to rise to the challenge and maintain a sense of community and commitment to its customers.

"This is an incredible achievement for nCino, and we're thrilled the hard work we've put into growing and supporting our team in London has been recognised," said Pullen Daniel, EVP Managing Director - International at nCino. "We believe the key to maintaining a strong culture is empowering employees and providing them with the support, resources and tools they need to be successful. Through this period of unprecedented global challenge, I'm exceptionally proud of how the team has continued to use our cutting-edge technology, virtual tools and video conferencing systems to run our global business, which has allowed us to facilitate collaboration with our colleagues, partners and customers without interruption."

In addition to a flexible work environment, nCino offers employees a well-rounded benefits-package, from competitive salaries and 100% premium-paid private medical insurance, to cycle-to-work and childcare vouchers. In addition, through its employee-led and company-supported volunteer organisation, nVolve, nCino sponsors and supports community service programmes around the world.

"nCino's recognition as a Best Workplace underlines the enormous commitment and value the organisation places in its people and in turn the high levels of trust that reside within", said Ben Gautrey, Managing Director at Great Place to Work UK. "Not many organisations become recognised as a Best Workplace in their first year of consideration and the fact that nCino has managed to do so is highly impressive. The organisation was shown to excel in regards to the employee experience when pertaining to Career and Development, Culture and Wellbeing."

Understanding the perspective of employees is key to building a successful workplace environment. To determine an organisation's ranking, Great Place to Work administers its Trust Index survey© to employees which represents 75% of the final score. The remaining quarter of the score comes from the Culture Audit©, a business-driven questionnaire that uncovers and evaluates an organisation's HR and leadership practices, policies and culture.

nCino's strong culture has been successfully extended all the way from the Head Quarters in Wilmington, North Carolina USA to the office in London. nCino believes the key to maintaining such a strong culture is empowering employees to think bigger, encouraging new ideas to promote innovation, providing employees with the resources, support and guidance needed to be successful, and most importantly, having fun while working hard.

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $30 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work UK is a consultancy specialising in workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. We help employers improve recruitment, retention and productivity by putting employees at the heart of the organisation, analysing what they think and feel and identifying the real issues that need to be addressed. Part of a global organisation, we apply data and insights from approximately 10,000 organisations across the world to benchmark individual performance and advise employers on how to continuously improve employee engagement and wellbeing and so help build and sustain business performance. We run the Best Workplaces awards to enable the organisations we work with to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand and inspire others to take action.