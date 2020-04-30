

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI) said it expects constant currency adjusted revenue growth for fiscal year 2020 to be around the low end of the 3%-5% range.



The company now expects the building blocks of high single figure adjusted constant currency earnings per share growth in 2020.



The company expects that global industry cigarette and THP volume will decline around 5%. Previously, it was expected to be down 4%. The company maintained its forecast for US industry decline at around 5%.



The company said it continues to progress towards its 2023/24 ambition of 5 billion pounds in revenue in New Categories.



