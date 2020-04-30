Diony Lebot and Nicola Kimm to be proposed as new members of EQT AB's board of directors

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB is today announcing the nomination committee's intention to propose a strengthening of EQT AB's board of directors by adding global specialist competencies within the areas of sustainability and risk management. EQT AB's nomination committee intends to propose the following two new board members:

Diony Lebot, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Société Générale and in charge of the control functions (Risk, Finance and Compliance) as well as Corporate & Social Responsibility, Diversity and Inclusion. She joined the bank in 1986 and has held increasingly senior roles including Deputy Head of Coverage and Investment Banking, CEO Americas as well as Group Chief Risk Officer before her appointment to Deputy CEO in 2018.

Diony is regularly listed from 2012 to 2019 in the "FN100" - The Financial News annual list of women making their mark on the financial services industry in Europe and was named as one of France's most influential businesswomen by Business Insider in 2019. She is a French-Greek citizen who was born in Beirut, Lebanon and graduated from the University Pantheon Sorbonne in Paris with a master's degree in Finance and Taxation.

Nicola Kimm, Global Head of Sustainability & Environment, Health and Safety at Netherlands based Signify, world leader within lighting. She previously held a number of international leadership roles at BASF located in Asia, Europe and the US. With a wealth of practical experience, she is a highly sought-after speaker at global sustainability events, and notable accomplishments include placing Signify as the Industry Leader in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last three years and making the group carbon neutral in 2020.

Nicola is a German-Canadian citizen with a distinguished academic background. She has a BSc Ecology from the University of Calgary; a BSc Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta; a MSc Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary; and a Doctorate Economics & Business Engineering from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany.

Jacob Wallenberg, Chair of Investor AB and Chairperson of EQT AB's nomination committee, commented: "Diony Lebot and Nicola Kimm will bring a wealth of experience within their respective fields of competence to the EQT AB board - sustainability, and risk and control - both vital for EQT's future operations and growth strategy. They will also add global perspectives given their international careers. We feel proud having attracted such high-caliber individuals, as this shows how strong the EQT brand is internationally."

Anders Oscarsson, representing AMF Insurance & Funds in the nomination committee, continued: "The proposed new board members will be an important addition to the EQT AB board. Both Diony Lebot and Nicola Kimm have broad strategic and operational experience from large global organizations which will strengthen the board further. From AMF's perspective, we are also happy to see a better gender diversity given our strong commitment to our customers, and society at large, to enhance gender diversity in general across Swedish boards."

EQT AB has elevated its societal ambitions where one the focus areas is Diversity & Upskilling. Currently, the primary focus is on improving gender diversity with the goal to achieve gender balance across the investment professional, management and board levels.

Both Diony Lebot and Nicola Kimm are willing to accept the positions as new board members. The nomination committee's full proposal, which is not intended to include any other changes to the EQT AB board of directors, to EQT AB's Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on 8 June 2020, will be included in the notice which will be published shortly. In conjunction therewith, further information and explanation regarding the nomination committee's proposals will be published.

About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with a 25-year track-record of consistent investment performance across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. With strong values and a distinct corporate culture, EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to generate attractive returns to the fund investors.

EQT's talent base and network allow it to pursue a thematic investment strategy and distinctive value creation approach, with the aim of future-proofing the companies which EQT invests in, creating superior returns to EQT's investors and making a positive impact with everything EQT does.

EQT has more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital since inception, currently around EUR 40 billion in assets under management across 19 active funds within three business segments - Private Capital, Real Assets and Credit. EQT is a thought leader within the private markets industry with deep expertise in responsible and long-term ownership, corporate governance, operational excellence, digitalization and sustainability. EQT has offices in 16 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America with more than 700 employees.

The EQT AB group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which includes general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds.

