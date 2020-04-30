

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor plc (ERM.L) said its Asset Management businesses will no longer be reported as discontinued operations and as assets held for sale. The Board has concluded that the best outcome for shareholder value is for Euromoney to remain the long-term owner of all three businesses, Institutional Investor, BCA Research and NDR.



Euromoney said its assessment of the potential financial impact of covid-19 on events businesses in the period to June 2020 has not materially changed. The Group has decided to postpone or cancel the majority of events originally scheduled to take place from July up to and including September. The financial profile of the 173 events is revenue of approximately 34 million pounds. The gross profit impact of running no events in the fourth quarter would be approximately 25 million pounds.



The Board will not declare an interim dividend payment for fiscal 2020, resulting in a cash saving of approximately 12 million pounds. The Board will consider the fiscal 2020 total dividend in November 2020. From 1 May 2020, all Directors will take a temporary 25% reduction in their salaries or fees. Andrew Rashbass, CEO, will take a 40% reduction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken