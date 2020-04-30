

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, reported Thursday that its first-quarter copper production increased 7 percent to 74.9 kt from last year's 70.0 kt.



Gold production grew to 55.4 koz from 43.4 koz last year, driven by high ore throughput at Bozshakol. Silver production increased to 793 koz from 626 koz last year.



The company said all mines have maintained operations in the year to date and 2020 production guidance is unchanged.



For fiscal 2020, the company said it is on track to achieve copper production guidance of 280 kt to 300 kt.



Andrew Southam, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The measures we have taken have enabled us to deliver a strong quarter of production, with copper and gold output respectively 7 percent and 28 percent higher versus the prior year period, and to maintain our full year guidance.'



In London, KAZ Minerals shares were trading at 427.07 pence, down 1.89 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

