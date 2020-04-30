Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of the UK's Best Workplaces, ranking number two among the most employee-centric companies in the Small Company category. This prestigious recognition programme, sponsored by Great Place to Work Institute, represents the most definitive employer-of-choice and workplace culture quality recognition a company can receive. This is the first time Ryan has been recognised as a UK Best Workplace.

"This honour reflects our continued commitment to create a work environment that is focused on employee satisfaction and well-being, built on trust and passion," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "Our team members are driving incredible UK and European growth, while demonstrating the power that employee freedom and flexibility have on business results."

"Being selected to the UK's Best Workplaces list is the crowning achievement in our effort to attract and retain the finest professionals in Europe and across the globe," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. "I thank every Ryan associate in the United Kingdom for this honour and for their daily commitment to delivering the highest levels of client service, value, and results in our industry today."

Understanding the perspective of employees is key to building a successful workplace environment. The winning companies are selected and ranked based on an extensive, anonymous employee Trust Index Survey and Culture Audit. Hundreds of thousands of employees are questioned related to their attitudes about a wide range of business functions, including management's credibility, job satisfaction, pay, benefits, internal communications, and hiring practices.

"The companies listed as the UK's Best Workplaces have the strongest evidence of employee engagement and the best employee-centric management practices and programs in the United Kingdom," said Mr. Sweet. "As a result, these companies are achieving business success through positive workplace cultures, less employee turnover, higher levels of client satisfaction and loyalty, and higher productivity."

In 2008, Ryan launched myRyan, an innovative work environment that changed the measurement of work performance from hours worked to results achieved. The Firm rolled out myRyan as a major culture shift designed to reach even higher levels of client service and employee satisfaction. Since its inception, myRyan has delivered tremendous dividends for the Firm, its clients, and its employees. Ryan has dramatically improved employee retention and satisfaction, while demonstrating solid year-over-year revenue growth. Most importantly, Ryan employees have achieved the highest client satisfaction ratings in the history of the Firm, while enjoying the freedom to meet the competing demands of work and life.

The complete list of the winning companies can be found here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an eight-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 2,800 professionals and associates serves over 16,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005308/en/

Contacts:

Tom Gray

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Ryan

1.972.934.0022

tom.gray@ryan.com