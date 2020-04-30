PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech appoints Mr Ludovic Robin as Chief Business Officer

Oslo, Norway, 30 April 2020 - PCI Biotech announces the appointment of Mr Ludovic Robin, PharmD, MBA, as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Mr Robin will also serve as a member of PCI Biotech's executive management team. He will lead all business and corporate development activities and be a key contributor to the strategic decision making for the existing pipeline and to capture new opportunities.



Over the last twenty-five years, Ludovic has held numerous international managerial positions providing leadership in the pharmaceutical industry in the areas of international research and development, business development, as well as marketing and sales. In particular, he has participated in the launch of more than fifteen original orphan drugs or specialty pharmaceuticals.

Mr Robin began his career as a scientist developing new cosmetic and dermatological formulations. Subsequently he held various managerial and leadership roles in sales, marketing and business development at L'Ore´al, Servier and Laboratoires Expanscience. During this period, he originated, signed and executed thirteen commercial partnerships in more than twenty countries. In 2004, Ludovic joined Shire for the launch of their dermatology and nephrology franchises. During his twelve years with the company, he went on to serve as Marketing Manager, Business Unit Director, Marketing Director and Commercial Operations Head of France/Benelux. While at Shire he was a member of the French Executive Board from 2008 to 2016. In 2016 he joined Advicenne, a French biotech listed on Euronext (Paris-Brussels) as CBO, deputy CEO, responsible for commercial strategy of the drug candidates under development/registration in EU and US.

Mr Robin holds a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) from Lyon I University, a Master's in Industrial Pharmacy from Lyon Institute of Industrial Pharmacy, and an MBA from HEC Paris.

Per Walday, CEO, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Ludovic to PCI Biotech. With his broad commercial insight and experience from both biotech and larger organisations, he will bring key value onboard in an exciting phase of PCI Biotech's development towards potential commercialisation."

Ludovic Robin added: "I am excited to be joining PCI Biotech and I am impressed by the company's progress this far. My focus will of course be on the strategic decision making and execution of the commercialisation strategy for fimaChem, but I am also enthused by the opportunity space for both the fimaVacc and fimaNAc assets."

Mr Ludovic Robin will commence as CBO in May.

For further information, please contact:

Per Walday, CEO

Email: pw@pcibiotech.no

Mobile: +47 917 93 429

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical late stage clinical development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company's lead programme fimaChem consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com

Contact information: PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo



Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.