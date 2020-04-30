

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Thursday, Germany's Federal Employment Agency is scheduled to issue unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.2 percent in April from 5 percent in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency fell against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 116.02 against the yen, 1.0582 against the franc, 1.0883 against the greenback and 0.8736 against the pound as of 3:50 am ET.



