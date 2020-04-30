G5 Entertainment AB (G5) has today published its annual report 2019. The annual report is available on http://www.g5e.com/corporate/.

For additional information, please contact:

Wikstrand, CFO, +46 76 00 11 11 5

This information is information that G5 Entertainment AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.30 CET on April 29, 2019.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome, Hidden City, Mahjong Journey, Homicide Squad, The Secret Society and Wordplay: Exercise your brain.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005340/en/

Contacts:

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO

+46 76 00 11 11 5