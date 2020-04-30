Referring to the bulletin from NetEnt AB's annual general meeting, held on April 29, 2020, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 6, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: NET B ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split with redemption 2:1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0012455525 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 5, 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0014186656 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 6, 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split, please contact NetEnt AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.