The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) held on 30 April 2020 adopted the following resolutions: 1. Regarding the approval of consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company for the period between 01/01/2019 and 31/12/2019. Decisions taken: 1.1. To approve consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company for the period between 01/01/2019 and 31/12/2019, audited by UAB Grand Thorton Baltic (certified auditor Genadij Mikušev). 1.2. Not to distribute (accumulate) losses for the financial year which ended 31/12/2019. 1.3. To mandate the Head of Administration the Company or a person authorized by him/her to sign all necessary documents and to perform all necessary actions in order to submit consolidated set of annual financial statements of the Company to the Register of Legal Entities and the Bank of Lithuania. 2. Regarding the appointment of the auditor to audit consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year which will end in 31/12/2020. Decisions taken: 2.1. To elect the audit company UAB Grand Thorton Baltic, code 30056169, to perform the Company's audit for the financial year which will end in 31 December 2020. 2.2. To mandate the Head of Administration the Company or a person authorized by him/her to sign all necessary documents and to perform all necessary actions in order to conclude an agreement with the selected audit company and to submit the related data to the Bank of Lithuania. Aiva Remeikiene Head of Administration E. aiva@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=773058