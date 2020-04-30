Neeco's Field Engineer Workforce Has Expanded to 26,000

PRAGUE, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeco, one of the fastest growing global ICT services providers, has reached another milestone: its services are now available in more than 160 countries around the globe. Neeco's clients now have a partner field workforce of 26,000 engineers, certified professionals and consultants at their disposal. This enables the company to swiftly carry out even large and complex projects:, i.e. to install IT equipment at 53 diplomatic offices in various countries for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of a well-known Arab country. For more information about Neeco go to: www.neeco.com

"We have built our success on partnerships with local trustworthy IT providers across the continents. Consequently, we can supply our customers with the most effective hardware and software implementations, services, maintenance and additional support. We think globally but act locally to provide premium value-added services anywhere in the world at the shortest delivery times," says David Patek, Neeco's CEO. The company has branches in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, India, Singapore and Hong-Kong.

Consequently, setting-up new business operations in New York, Prague, Mumbai, Cairo and Mexico City within a month is the kind of task Neeco is able to accomplish. Fast delivery times are possible in part thanks to Neeco's unique central management system offering clients a single point of contact.

"That means clients do not have to deal with disparate IT personnel or local providers scattered around the world. A dedicated Neeco team serves as a single point of contact for all the projects covering multiple countries," says Ladislav Baca, Neeco's Service Delivery Manager.

53 Sensitive Diplomatic Sites Equipped Within a Month

The challenging part of all international projects is their implementation, which often takes place in very different environments. "One has to know the specifics of the countries where projects are implemented. This is only possible through partnerships with local providers. This is the core of our success," concludes Petr Opravil, Senior Solution Architect of Neeco.

Neeco was consequently able to deliver and install approximately 1000 pieces of hardware at 53 sensitive diplomatic sites around the world for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of a well-known Arab country. Although all Neeco's engineers had to have security clearance in advance due to the sensitive diplomatic environment, each installation job took only around a week to complete.

About Neeco Global ICT Services

Neeco is one of the leading global providers of ICT and systems integration solutions. It provides clients with the support they need for their business, from consulting, technical and support services to fully managed services. Its clients include global telecommunications companies TATA Communications, Vodafone and NTT and other multinationals. Neeco Global ICT Services is headquartered in the Czech Republic. For more information on Neeco, go to: www.neeco.com

