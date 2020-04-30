NOTICE, APRIL 30, 2020 SHARES KESKO OYJ: SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT A total of 95 211 021 new A shares and a total of 204 848 235 new B shares new be traded as old shares as of May 4, 2020. Identifiers of Kesko Oyj's shares: Trading code: KESKOA ISIN code: FI0009007900 Orderbook id: 24287 Number of shares: 126 948 028 Trading code: KESKOB ISIN code: FI0009000202 Orderbook id: 24288 Number of shares: 273 130 980 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260