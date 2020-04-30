

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened at a record pace in April, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index decreased to 21.6 in April from 30.9 in March.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods fell to 23.3 in April, and the index for employment dropped to 15.0.



The indicators measuring overall livelihood declined to 21.9, and the income growth decreased to 26.3.



The latest survey was conducted on April 15 covering 8,400 households.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

