WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Berlin
30.04.20
11:35 Uhr
0,098 Euro
+0,004
+4,37 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.04.2020 | 11:46
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PENDRAGON PLC - Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares

PR Newswire

London, April 30

Pendragon PLC

("The Company")

Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares), the Company has today uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) a copy of its Articles of Association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

The NSM can be accessed at :-https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Richard Maloney

Company Secretary

Enquiries

Howard Lee

Oliver Cooper
Headland

Headland
0203 805 4822

0203 805 4822
© 2020 PR Newswire