Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 30
|Baring Emerging Europe PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 29 April 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 29 April 2020 698.84 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 692.58 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
30 April 2020
