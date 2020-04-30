

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia retail sales grew at a softer pace in March, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in March, after a 7.0 percent increase in February.



Sales increased the most in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics and in other specialized stores in March, while the sales of manufacturing goods growth eased, the agency said.



Stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear decreased by 43.0 percent annually in March and stores selling non-specialized goods fell by 21.0 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 3.0 percent in March.



