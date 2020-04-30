

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales decreased sharply in March amid the coronavirus, or Covid-19 outbreak, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales fell a working-day and holiday adjusted 5.6 percent year-on-year and 6.2 percent from the previous month in March.



Slump was witnessed in all retail sectors, the agency said.



On a nominal basis, retail sales decreased 6.2 percent year-on-year and 6 percent from the previous month.



Excluding service stations, retail sales dropped a real 4 percent annually. Turnover for service stations plummeted 21.6 percent.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco, meanwhile, rose 8.4 percent, while non-food sales dropped 15 percent. The other household equipment, textiles, DIY and furniture segment logged a 28.6 percent slump, followed by the cultural and recreation group with 20.7 percent decline.



In contrast, the information and communication group logged 24.9 percent sales gain.



Month-on-month, retail sales excluding service stations decreased a real 5.3 percent. Food and beverages sales rose 2.8 percent, while non-food sales decreased 14.3 percent.



