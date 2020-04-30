Universal Media Group Inc. Signs Major Distribution Agreement for its Hit TV Series "Before the Fame"

BOCA RATON FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2020 / Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC PINK:UMGP), the media company that produces the popular weekly celebrity documentary television series, "Before The Fame with Mike Sherman" signs a distribution Agreement with The Syndication Company (TVS).

Under the terms of the Agreement, Universal Media Group grants The Syndication Company (TVS) rights to distribute its Hit TV Series "Before the Fame with Mike Sherman" both domestically and around the world to countries including but not limited to Italy, France, Russia and more. This series includes current and in production new and never before seen footage with A list names such as Kim Kardashion,Jamie Foxx, Sugar Ray Leonard, Pitbull, DJ Khaled, and Mike Tyson, to name a few.

Content pertaining to celebrities including high profile actors, athletes, entertainers, and musicians are in high demand, and due to the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing, will remain in high demand for the foreseeable future. This fact is evident as seen in the success of Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and others that celebrity documentaries will continue to be one of the hottest sectors in media, Universal Media Group Inc. will be alongside these majors creating content for streaming as well.

Mike Sherman, president of Universal Media Group Inc., stated, "It is an honor to be teaming up with such an elite media firm as TVS who currently has an array of great programs in syndication such as "Sports Stars of Tomorrow" and "Race Week.

UMGP has also been creating several new exciting shows for steaming and broadcast television that were taped just before the corona virus pandemic. Updates are forth coming.

UMGP is a digital media company that focuses on user-generated music content and a sense of community through its brand "High School Icon" and television program "Before the Fame". It focuses on cutting-edge technology through music, sports and entertainment for engagement with the millennial generation. www.umediagroupinc.com

The Television Syndication Company (TVS) is a full service syndication and distribution organization that provides the best of new programming from the world's most creative producers to television, OTT, DVD, in flight and educational outlets worldwide. The company's services include Barter syndication in the USA, cash licensing worldwide, associated offices that cover the globe, and active acquisition of programs.

