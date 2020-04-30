Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures SEK Kommuninvest Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-05-05

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2021-09-15 2109 SE0006995064 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2023-02-22 2302 SE0009662943 0.75 % 1,000 +/- 500 2024-10-02

2410

SE0010469205

1.00 %

1,000 +/- 500

2026-02-04

2602

SE0013745452

0.75 %

1,000 +/- 500



Settlement date 2020-05-07

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on MAY 5, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 SEK million in issue 2109, 2302, 2410, and 2602.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.15 (CEST) ON MAY 5, 2020





For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se