Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-05-08
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2028-05-12
|1060
|SE0009496367
|0.75 %
|1,000 +/- 250
|2029-11-12
|1061
|SE0011281922
|0.75 %
|1,000 +/- 250
Settlement date 2020-05-12
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on MAY 8, 2020
Highest permitted bid volume: 1,000 SEK million in issue SGB 1060 and 1,000 SEK million in issue SGB 1061
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)
ON MAY 8, 2020.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
