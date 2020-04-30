Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-05-08

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2028-05-12 1060 SE0009496367 0.75 % 1,000 +/- 250 2029-11-12 1061 SE0011281922 0.75 % 1,000 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-05-12

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on MAY 8, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1,000 SEK million in issue SGB 1060 and 1,000 SEK million in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON MAY 8, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se