Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Reading as Technical Advisor - Exploration Geology to the Company.

Mr. Sangmuah, President and CEO of the Company, commented: "We are proud and excited to have David join the Roscan Exploration Team as Technical Advisor. We believe his extensive experience and success in exploration discovery, and resource expansion will help unlock great value at our gold project for all Roscan shareholders. This comes at an important time as we try to unlock value from our exploration targets and ensure we strategically allocated resources to high priority targets."

Appointment of Mr. David Reading as Technical Advisor

Mr. Reading has significant expertise in the global gold mining industry with over 40 years' experience across the fields of exploration, feasibility, project development and mining. He is the former CEO of European Goldfields and Aureus Mining and the former General Manager of African exploration for Randgold Resources. In addition, he was Special advisor to Continental Gold until the recent sale to Zijin Mining for $1.4B and has consulted to various Toronto and London based Mining Groups with assets in the Americas and Africa.

Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a fellow of Institute of Materials, Metals and Mining (IOM3) and the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG).

Stock Options

The Company's board of directors has approved the granting of 500,000 incentive stock options pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to recently appointed David Reading, subject to approval. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of five (5) years.

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a well-financed Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

