Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights First Quarter 2020

Total revenue decreased 1.8% to 46,245 kEUR for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the 2019 period, despite continued revenue growth in our Materialise Software and Materialise Medical segments of 5.0% and 15.3%, respectively.

Total deferred revenues from annual software sales and maintenance fees increased 2,037 kEUR to 29,703 kEUR compared to December 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 38.2% to 3,603 kEUR for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the 2019 period.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was (2,853) kEUR, or (0.05) EUR per diluted share, compared to (304) kEUR, or (0.01) EUR per diluted share, for the 2019 period.

Total cash was 127,135 kEUR at the end of the quarter; net cash was 2,433 kEUR, an increase of 1,474 kEUR compared to December 31, 2019.

Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, "Fiscal 2020 began with unexpected challenges for businesses worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 virus. Materialise still performed relatively well during the first quarter as sales began to be negatively impacted only towards the end of the quarter. With the subsequent spread of the COVID-19 crisis and the increased disruption to the global economy and normal business operations, we expect the pandemic's impact to be much more pronounced during at least the second quarter of 2020. Fortunately, our balance sheet remains strong with total cash of 127,135 kEUR and short-term debt of only 17,193 kEUR as of March 31, 2020.

"Our current view is that, after the crisis, market interest in 3D printing, in general, and in meaningful applications for 3D printing, in particular, should pick up relatively quickly, including as a result of the many 3D printed solutions that have addressed new market needs so expeditiously during the crisis. We believe Materialise will be uniquely positioned to capture some of these opportunities. Accordingly, while we have implemented a variety of health, safety and cost-saving measures, our focus is on maintaining, as much as reasonably possible, our strategic investments in the majority of the research and business development projects currently in process throughout our three segments. Supported by our strong balance sheet, this focus should position us well to further expand our existing business and take advantage of new growth opportunities when current conditions improve."

First Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased 1.8% to 46,245 kEUR compared to 47,115 kEUR for the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 3,603 kEUR from 5,827 kEUR. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) for the first quarter of 2020 was 7.8% compared to 12.4% for the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue from our Materialise Software segment increased 5.0% to 9,821 kEUR for the first quarter of 2020 from 9,350 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Segment EBITDA decreased to 2,645 kEUR from 2,961 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 26.9% compared to 31.7% for the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 15.3% to 15,645 kEUR for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 13,566 kEUR for the same period in 2019. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, revenues from medical devices and services grew 18.2% and revenues from our medical software grew 9.8%. Segment EBITDA increased to 2,455 kEUR compared to 1,773 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 15.7% compared to 13.1% for the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment decreased 13.9% to 20,815 kEUR for the first quarter of 2020 from 24,184 kEUR for the first quarter of 2019. Segment EBITDA decreased to 1,118 kEUR from 3,695 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 5.4% compared to 15.3% for the first quarter of 2019.

Gross profit was 24,632 kEUR, or 53.3% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 25,579 kEUR, or 54.3% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2019.

Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased, in the aggregate, 3.9% to 26,351 kEUR for the first quarter of 2020 from 25,361 kEUR for the first quarter of 2019.

Net other operating income was 683 kEUR compared to 1,258 kEUR for the first quarter of 2019.

Operating result decreased to (1,037) kEUR from 1,476 kEUR for the first quarter of 2019.

Net financial result was (1,321) kEUR compared to (592) kEUR for the first quarter of 2019. The share in loss of joint venture amounted to (39) kEUR compared to (123) kEUR for the same period in 2019.

The first quarter of 2020 contained income tax expenses of (457) kEUR, compared to (1,065) kEUR in the first quarter of 2019.

As a result of the above, net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was (2,853) kEUR, compared to (304) kEUR for the same period in 2019. Total comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2020, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was (6,996) kEUR compared to 284 kEUR for the 2019 period.

At March 31, 2020, we had cash and equivalents of 127,135 kEUR compared to 128,897 kEUR at December 31, 2019. Gross debt amounted to 124,702 kEUR, compared to 127,939 kEUR at December 31, 2019. As a result, our net cash position increased 1,474 kEUR during the first quarter of 2020.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was 7,273 kEUR compared to 4,081 kEUR for the same period in 2019. Total capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 3,053 kEUR.

Net shareholders' equity at March 31, 2020 was 135,679 kEUR compared to 142,675 kEUR at December 31, 2019.

2020 Guidance

Mr. Leys concluded, "In this time of unprecedented uncertainty, we are withdrawing the financial guidance we provided on March 4, 2020. As noted earlier, we currently expect the negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our business to increase significantly throughout the second quarter of 2020. While we anticipate today that business should gradually pick up in the second half of the year, our visibility on the timing and speed of the recovery of the global economy in general and of our business in particular is currently too limited to provide meaningful financial guidance at this time. As our overall goal is to limit the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the associated cost-saving measures we take on our long-term plans, in particular on our ongoing research and business development programs, we do expect the short-term impact of the crisis on our Adjusted EBITDA will be even more significant than on our sales."

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related expenses of business combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.104309, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on March 31, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

Materialise will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. Company participants on the call will include Wilfried Vancraen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Peter Leys, Executive Chairman; and Johan Albrecht, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow management's remarks.

To access the conference call, please dial 844-469-2530 (U.S.) or 765-507-2679 (international), passcode 1698319#.

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet with an accompanying slide presentation, which can be accessed on the company's website at http://investors.materialise.com. A webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website for one year.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines one of the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations, plans, objectives, strategies and prospects, both financial and business, including statements concerning, among other things, our results of operations, cash needs, capital expenditures, expenses, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies (including how our business, results of operations and financial condition could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures, as well as the related actions we are taking in response), and the trends and competition that may affect the markets, industry or us. Such statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "might," "aim," "should," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. These expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and the company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, the company cannot offer any assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will actually be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and industry change, and depend on economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All of the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's most recent actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risk factors described in the company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Consolidated income statements (Unaudited) For the three months ended

March 31, For the three

months ended

March 31, In 000 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S.$ Revenue 51,069 46,245 47,155 46,245 47,115 Cost of sales (23,867) (21,613) (21,536) (21,613) (21,536) Gross profit 27,201 24,632 25,579 24,632 25,579 Gross profit as of revenue 53.3% 53.3% 54.3% 53.3% 54.3% Research and development expenses (7,208) (6,527) (5,686) (6,527) (5,686) Sales and marketing expenses (13,945) (12,627) (12,079) (12,627) (12,079) General and administrative expenses (7,948) (7,197) (7,596) (7,197) (7,596) Net other operating income (expenses) 754 683 1,258 683 1,258 Operating (loss) profit (1,145) (1,037) 1,476 (1,037) 1,476 Financial expenses (2,011) (1,821) (1,196) (1,821) (1,196) Financial income 552 500 604 500 604 Share in loss of joint venture (43) (39) (123) (39) (123) (Loss) profit before taxes (2,646) (2,396) 761 (2,396) 761 Income taxes (505) (457) (1,065) (457) (1,065) Net (loss) profit for the period (3,151) (2,853) (304) (2,853) (304) Net (loss) profit attributable to: The owners of the parent (3,100) (2,807) (304) (2,807) (304) Non-controlling interest (51) (47) (47) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic (0.06) (0.05) (0.01) (0.05) (0.01) Diluted (0.06) (0.05) (0.01) (0.05) (0.01) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 53,173 53,173 52,891 53,173 52,891 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 53,173 53,173 52,891 53,173 52,891

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited) For the three months ended

March 31, For the three

months ended

March 31, In 000 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S.$ Net profit (loss) for the period (3,151) (2,853) (304) (2,853) (304) Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations (4.575) (4,143) 588 (4,143) 588 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (4,575) (4,143) 588 (4,143) 588 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes (7,726) (6,996) 284 (6,996) 284 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: The owners of the parent (6,997) (6,336) 284 (6,336) 284 Non-controlling interest (729) (660) (660)

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited) As of March

31, As of December 31, In 000 2020 2019 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 19,424 20,174 Intangible assets 26,092 27,395 Property, plant equipment 88,682 90,331 Right-of-Use assets 10,057 10,586 Investments in joint ventures 39 Deferred tax assets 257 192 Other non-current assets 10,053 9,391 Total non-current assets 154,565 158,108 Current assets Inventories 12,674 12,696 Trade receivables 37,174 40,322 Other current assets 10,080 9,271 Cash and cash equivalents 127,135 128,897 Total current assets 187,063 191,186 Total assets 341,628 349,294

As of March

31, As of

December 31, In 000 2020 2019 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 3,066 3,066 Share premium 138,090 138,090 Consolidated reserves (3,007) (195) Other comprehensive income (4,918) (1.394) Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 133,231 139,567 Non-controlling interest 2,447 3,107 Total equity 135,679 142,675 Non-current liabilities Loans borrowings 100,999 104,673 Lease liabilities 6,510 6,427 Deferred tax liabilities 5,906 5,747 Deferred income 5,418 5,031 Other non-current liabilities 584 696 Total non-current liabilities 119,418 122,575 Current liabilities Loans borrowings 13,821 13,389 Lease liabilities 3,372 3,449 Trade payables 18,166 18,516 Tax payables 3,048 3,363 Deferred income 29,471 27,641 Other current liabilities 18,653 17,686 Total current liabilities 86,531 84,044 Total equity and liabilities 341,628 349,294

Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited) For the three months ended March

31, in 000 2020 2019 Operating activities Net (loss) profit for the period (2,853) (304) Non-cash and operational adjustments Depreciation of property, plant equipment 3,600 3,429 Amortization of intangible assets 1,115 1,101 Share-based payment expense (75) (177) Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant equipment 16 51 Movement in provisions (3) 14 Movement reserve for bad debt 221 (136) Financial income (500) (60) Financial expense 1,821 583 Impact of foreign currencies 83 Share in loss of a joint venture (equity method) 39 124 (Deferred) income taxes 454 1,065 Other 147 35 Working capital adjustment income tax paid Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables 1,582 (2,393) Decrease (increase) in inventories (3) (1,200) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables 2,300 2,251 Income tax paid (588) (385) Net cash flow from operating activities 7.273 4,081

For the three months ended March

31, in 000 2020 2019 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant equipment (2,575) (2,657) Purchase of intangible assets (478) (575) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant equipment intangible assets 69 Convertible loan to third party (300) (2,500) Investments in joint-ventures Interest received 53 Net cash flow used in investing activities (3,284) (5,679) Financing activities Proceeds from loans borrowings 1,500 Repayment of loans borrowings (2,585) (2,543) Repayment of finance leases (1,016) (1,399) Interest paid (634) (503) Other financial income (expense) (138) (110) Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities (4,373) (3,055) Net increase of cash cash equivalents (383) (4,653) Cash cash equivalents at beginning of the year 128,897 115,506 Exchange rate differences on cash cash equivalents (1,379) 199 Cash cash equivalents at end of the year 127,135 111,052

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) For the three months

ended March 31, For the three months ended March 31, In 000 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net profit (loss) for the period (2,853) (304) (2,853) (304) Income taxes 457 1,065 457 1,065 Financial expenses 1,821 1,196 1,821 1,196 Financial income (500 (604 (500) (604 Share in loss of joint venture 39 123 39 123 Depreciation and amortization 4,715 4,530 4,715 4,530 EBITDA 3,678 6,006 3,678 6,006 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (1) (75) (177) (75) (177) Acquisition-related expenses business combinations ADJUSTED EBITDA 3,603 5,829 3,603 5,829

(1) Non-cash share-based compensation expenses represent the cost of equity-settled and cash-settled share-based payments to employees.

Segment P&L (Unaudited) In 000 Materialise Software Materialise Medical Materialise Manufact- uring Total segments Unallocated (1)(2) Consoli- dated For the three months ended March 31, 2020 Revenues 9,821 15,645 20,815 46,281 (36) 46,245 Segment adjusted EBITDA 2,645 2,455 1,118 6,218 (2,615) 3,603 Segment adjusted EBITDA 26.9% 15.7% 5.4% 13.4% 7.8% For the three months ended March 31, 2019 Revenues 9,350 13,566 24,184 47,100 15 47,115 Segment adjusted EBITDA 2,961 1,773 3,695 8,429 (2,600) 5,829 Segment adjusted EBITDA 31.7% 13.1% 15.3% 17.9% 12.4%

(1) Unallocated Revenues consist of occasional one-off sales by our core competencies not allocated to any of our segments. (2) Unallocated segment EBITDA consists of corporate research and development, corporate headquarter costs and other operating income (expense), and the added non-cash share-based compensation expenses and acquisition related expenses of business combinations that are included in Adjusted EBITDA.

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment EBITDA (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, For the three months ended March 31, In 000 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net profit (loss) for the period (2,853) (304) (2,853) (304) Income taxes 457 1,065 457 1,065 Financial cost 1,821 1,196 1,821 1,196 Financial income (500) (604) (500) (604) Share in loss of joint venture 39 123 39 123 Operating profit (1,037) 1,476 (1,037) 1,476 Depreciation and amortization 4,715 4,530 4,715 4,530 Corporate research and development 747 464 747 464 Corporate headquarter costs 2,368 2,565 2,368 2,565 Other operating (income) expense (575) (606) (575) (606) Segment EBITDA 6,218 8,429 6,218 8,429

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005081/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Harriet Fried

LHA

212.838.3777

hfried@lhai.com