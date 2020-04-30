Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J88N ISIN: IE00B8KQN827 Ticker-Symbol: 3EC 
Tradegate
30.04.20
11:18 Uhr
79,65 Euro
+0,72
+0,91 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EATON CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EATON CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,1679,3114:07
78,6279,6114:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EATON
EATON CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EATON CORPORATION PLC79,65+0,91 %