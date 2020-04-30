Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873098 ISIN: SE0000114837 Ticker-Symbol: TLLB 
Stuttgart
30.04.20
12:13 Uhr
11,670 Euro
-0,060
-0,51 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRELLEBORG AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,56011,98014:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRELLEBORG
TRELLEBORG AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRELLEBORG AB11,670-0,51 %