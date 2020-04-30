Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888210 ISIN: US45168D1046 Ticker-Symbol: IX1 
Tradegate
30.04.20
11:22 Uhr
249,50 Euro
-1,40
-0,56 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
248,50250,9014:12
247,60250,0014:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IDEXX LABORATORIES
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC249,50-0,56 %