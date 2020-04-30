Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852659 ISIN: US8832031012 Ticker-Symbol: TXT 
Tradegate
30.04.20
13:21 Uhr
28,400 Euro
+0,600
+2,16 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TEXTRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEXTRON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,20028,00014:13
26,60028,20014:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEXTRON
TEXTRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEXTRON INC28,400+2,16 %