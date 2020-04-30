

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $50 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $179 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.6% to $2.78 billion from $3.11 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $2.78 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken