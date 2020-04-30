SoftServe Appoints Anouk De Blieck as Chief People Officer

Future-proofing SoftServe's people and talent strategy while overseeing global human resources

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe , a leading digital authority and consulting company, has appointed Anouk De Blieck as Chief People Officer (CPO), effective immediately. De Blieck has nearly 30 years of experience in both human resources and business, heading global positions from Asia Pacific to Europe to the US. As CPO at SoftServe, she will be responsible for leading an HR team to curate a diverse and inclusive people-centered work environment while growing people capability and enhancing the employee experience journey. De Blieck will report to SoftServe's CEO, Chris Baker, as part of SoftServe's executive management team.

"Anouk is passionate about unlocking potential while helping people and organizations stay relevant through continuous learning and strong communities," said Baker. "I'm confident she will not only keep SoftServe's continued emphasis on these areas moving forward, but introduce a new level of passion and leadership in our people development focus."

Prior to joining SoftServe, De Blieck was Head of Human Resources, Asia Pacific at VISA, where she established an inclusive, agile, and innovative work environment and created a Center of Excellence with an improved HR model. She drove strategic plans for people-centered growth, building a pathway for talent, and enhancing employee experience journeys within the enterprise.

Prior to VISA, De Blieck was with ANZ, an Australian and New Zealand Bank, for 7 years where she created an agile HR team that helped build out the ANZ Asia Pacific Europe and Americas super regional footprint. She developed and implemented ANZ's New Ways of Working (NWOW) transformational initiative to create a simpler, more collaborative, and customer-focused bank.

De Blieck was also previously with Citi for 15 years, holding a range of executive business and HR leadership roles, including Managing Director Human Resources, Russia, CIS and Central and Eastern Europe, in which she led a team of 100 to support organizational growth and implement a series of initiatives to build capability and stabilize business.

"SoftServe empowers people and businesses to take a human-focused approach, and I look forward to building on this methodology to develop innovative HR initiatives as CPO," said De Blieck. "Leading the people and talent strategy for SoftServe is an opportunity to expand on the strong employee foundation they have built while enhancing experiences and driving diversity and cultural development."

De Blieck holds a Bachelor of Education from Antwerp University Belgium and has completed a Certificate in Human Resources from Cornell University and an Executive Leadership Program - Unlocking the Potential of Digitization - at MIT Institute of Executive Education. She is also a Certified Executive Coach (Individual and Team) by the Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coaching (MGSCC) and also served on the School of Management Industry Advisory Committee at RMIT University. De Blieck is fluent in English, French, and Dutch, with conversational capability in German and Italian, a working knowledge of Russian and Portuguese.

